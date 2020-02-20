PSL 2020 Quetta Vs Islamabad Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

The 5th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is about to get underway on Thursday, February 20. The tournament opener will see defending champions Quetta Gladiators take on Islamabad United at the National Stadium in Karachi. The game will commence at 7:30 PM (IST).

ALSO READ | BCCI Annoyed At ICC Over Ignoring Their Objections Towards 2023-31 Plans: Report

Quetta vs Islamabad Live Streaming: Where to watch PSL 2020?

In India, the Quetta vs Islamabad Live Streaming will be on DSport's official website and app. You can catch all the live score updates on the PSL website and social media accounts.

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United: Karachi Pitch Report

The average first innings score in the ground is 191, which means the pitch is favourable to the batsmen. Teams haven't done well while chasing on this ground. The game is expected to be a high-scoring contest. The team winning the toss would look to bat first and put runs on the board.

ALSO READ | Shahid Afridi Net Worth, Earnings, Endorsements And Birth Of Ex-Pak Captain's New Daughter

PSL 2020: Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Weather Report

According to Accuweather, the wind will be blowing at a rate of 15 to 20 km/hr whereas the temperature will deviate between 16 and 31 degrees Celsius throughout the day. There is no chance of rain and the weather is expected to stay clear which means a full Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United game is on the cards.

ALSO READ | KL Rahul Trolls Mayank Agarwal In Epic Birthday Tweet, Fans Left In Splits

PSL 2020: Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Preview

Quetta Gladiators will begin the quest to defend their title as they take on Islamabad United in the first game of the tournament. Their batting line-up consists of some high profile names in the form of Shane Watson, Jason Roy and Umar Akmal who will look to score quick runs for their team. They also have some promising bowlers in their bowling arsenal like Naseem Shah, Fawad Ahmed and Sohail Khan who have the ability to grab wickets in crunch moments.

On the other hand, Islamabad United made it to the playoffs last year but were knocked out by Peshawar Zalmi. They would like to right the wrongs from last year and win the coveted trophy.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni Impressed By Fan Singing Bollywood Classic For Him In Mumbai; Watch Video

IMAGE COURTESY: ISLAMABAD UNITED TWITTER