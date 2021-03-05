PSL 2021 Team Owner Slammed For Bringing Mahira Khan Amongst Celebrities Into Biobubble

The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) was postponed indefinitely with immediate effect on Thursday after three more players had tested positive for COVID-19, thus bringing the tally of COVID-19 positive cases in the PSL's bio-bubble to seven, out of which six were players. The postponement of PSL 2021 has angered several former Pakistan cricketers like Shoaib Akhtar, Inzamam-ul-Haq among others who have asked for an investigation to be held into the matter.

ALSO READ | Alex Hales breakfast: England cricketer mocked by Pakistani journalist, opener clarifies PCB 'Breakfast' criticism

PSL postponed: Fans slam Peshwar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi for bringing celebrities into bio-secure bubble

While Pakistani veterans have called for the authorities to intervene, Peshawar Zalmi owner and businessman Javed Afridi is facing a lot of flak on social media for PSL getting postponed. A certain section of Pakistani fans has accused Javed Afridi of violating PSL's bio-secure bubble protocols by bringing with him celebrities like YouTuber Shahveer Jaffrey, actor Mahira Khan and recent internet sensation Dananeer Mubeen, who went viral because of the 'Pawri video'.

In fact, there were also a few Pakistani fans who claimed that Javed Afridi had threatened the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to let Wahab Riaz and Peshwar Zalmi head coach Darren Sammy enter the bubble after they had violated the bio-secure bubble's protocols. Riaz and Sammy had met Javed Afridi, who wasn't a part of the bubble. Here's how fans slammed Javed Afridi for compromising PSL 2021's bio-bubble.

ALSO READ | Mahira Khan gives 'pajama' twist to Yashraj Mukhate's 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' mashup; watch

For PCB



Javed Afridi >>>> PSL



Aur yahan Pawri khtm hoye.

Thank you javed afridi#PSL6 #PSL62021 #PSLPostponed pic.twitter.com/KeyNcx5MrV — Kashif Waheed (@DrKWA1) March 4, 2021

I don’t care if Salman Iqbal or Javed Afridi don’t blame PCB and respect the life security but they were seen violating the rules for many times. Cricket k beech mein shokhiyan he nahi khatam horaha theen, acha khaasa PSL band kerva diya. I am really angry. — Sameena (@TheSERalways) March 4, 2021

These type of actors and team owners are the reason of PSL 6 postponed. Was this man javed afridi or Maira Khan part of the bubble?? If yes what is this??#Covid_19 #psl6 pic.twitter.com/kKH7g7Tjm0 — Mohammad Hazran🇵🇰 (@KhazranSays) March 4, 2021

Javed Afridi and the Zalmi franchise should come out and apologize to the PCB management. From blackmailing the PCB to bend it's COVID-19 measures for Sammy and Wahab to bringing countless actors and actresses who sat down with the management and players, #javedafridi — Sammad Mughal (@sammad_mughal) March 4, 2021

1/2 risking the tournament itself. Shame on Zalmi. Shame on Javed Afridi. And thank you for destroying the only entertainment Pakistanis have right now in these desperate circumstances.@thePSLt20 @TheRealPCB @JAfridi10 — Sammad Mughal (@sammad_mughal) March 4, 2021

Notably, the first case was reported by the PCB on March 1 when Australian leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed tested positive for the virus before Match 12 of the season. At the time of postponement, only 14 games were completed in the PSL 2021.

ALSO READ | Alex Hales breakfast: England batsman hits out at PCB after being offered poor quality food for breakfast

PSL postponed: Remainder of PSL 2021 likely to clash with IPL 2021 in May

According to a recent report by ESPNCricinfo, there is a strong possibility that the remainder of the PSL 2021 will be played in May this year which means that Pakistan's premier T20 tournament will clash with the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). The report further stated that due to the packed international calendar and T20 World Cup in October and November, May is the only available window when PSL 2021 can be conducted, failing which the tournament is in danger of being scrapped.

Speaking about the PSL postponed news in a virtual press conference, PCB CEO Wasim Khan said that they will be looking at other windows and are hoping to play the event at a later time. Khan further said that currently they are carefully and slowly exiting players from the environment to get them out safely and make sure they can start to travel to wherever they need to travel in terms of moving forward. However, he refused to play the blame game and promised an investigation into the debacle.

ALSO READ | Michael Vaughan takes another dig at Virat Kohli after duck, fans call him 'Crybaby'

SOURCE: JAVED AFRIDI INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.