Puma Thanks Virat Kohli, Claims ₹100 Crore Deal Has Helped Them Stay No.1 In India

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is the brand ambassador of Puma. Apparently, the German sports brand has successfully cashed in on the cricketer’s popularity, as the company recently announced about their market-leading position in India. Puma started its association with Virat Kohli back in 2017.

Virat Kohli endorsements: Cricketer appears in Puma infomercial, watch video

Puma thanks Virat Kohli for helping them attain market-leading position

On Wednesday, February 24, a Puma official released a media statement. The official stated that cricket is a popular game in India and their long-term association with Virat Kohli have helped them have a “market-leading position” in the country.

Puma competes with popular sports apparel brands like Nike and Adidas in India. Despite entering late in the market, they have emerged as the leading brand in the country. As of now, Puma has around 370 stores across the nation.

According to reports, Puma’s deal with Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli back in 2017 was worth ₹100 crore for a period of 8 years. Later, Kohli himself launched his own brand One8 in partnership with the German company. One8 provides designs and communication channels for Puma and their collections are available at the numerous retail stores across the country.

How much is Virat Kohli net worth?

According to acknowledge.com, the Virat Kohli net worth figure is estimated to be ₹688 crore ($93 million) as of the year 2021. A major part of his net worth comes from his business investments and endorsements. The Virat Kohli net worth also comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player, which amounts to ₹7 crore ($925,730) per annum. Apart from Puma, other prominent Virat Kohli endorsements includes deals with Audi, Flipkart, Google, Hero MotoCorp, Uber and Valvoline.

How much is Virat Kohli IPL salary?

The Indian captain also earns a staggering amount for his participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise. As per reports, the Virat Kohli IPL salary is ₹17 crore ($2.24 million) per season since 2018.

Virat Kohli endorses WROGN on Instagram

