Quaid-e-Azam Trophy BAL Vs KHP Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Balochistan will square off against National T20 Cup winners Pakhtunkhwa in the opening game of the Quaid e Azam Trophy. The match will be played on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Here's the BAL vs KHP live streaming details, BAL vs KHP live scores update and other details of the match.

Also Read | Lalchand Rajput oddly skips travelling to Pakistan, Zimbabwe Cricket reveals reason for it

Quaid e Azam Trophy live: BAL vs KHP live streaming details

The telecast for the match will not be available in India. But the Quaid e Azam Trophy live stream will be done on the official YouTube channel of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Besides, the BAL vs KHP live scores will be provided on the official social pages of the PCB.

Venue: United Bank Limited Sports Complex, Karachi

Date: Sunday, October 25, 2020

Time: 10.30 AM IST

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir lead cricket fraternity's Birthday wishes for Amit Shah

BAL vs KHP live in India: Match preview

Balochistan are preparing for their first-round clash of the #QeA20 against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which will be played at the UBL Sports Complex Karachi from Sunday. The side practiced at the National Stadium Karachi today #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/bv9DahedHI — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 23, 2020

The Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be the opening game of the Quaid e Azam Trophy, a competition that will run until the first week of January. The matches will be played behind closed doors courtesy the coronavirus pandemic. Baluchistan last played against Southern Punjab in the National T20 Cup, losing out on the tie by seven wickets. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also came up against Southern Punjab in their most recent match, defeating their opponents by 10 runs.

Also Read | Shoaib Malik net worth, Pakistan cricket and PSL salary, house and personal life

BAL vs KHP live in India: Pitch and weather report

Accuweather suggests the temperature to hover in the range of 32 degrees celsius. The air quality will be unhealthy on account of stubble burning, with no probability of precipitation. The pitch suggests a balanced opportunity for the two teams in the game. But the team that wins the toss is likely to bowl first.

Quaid e Azam Trophy: Team news

Balochistan squad: Bismillah Khan, Adnan Akmal, Taimur Ali, Ammad Butt, Sami Aslam, Amad Butt, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Butt, Imran Farhat, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, Taimur Khan, Taj Wali, Umaid Asif, Akhtar Shah,Umar Gul, Usama Mir and Yasir Shah.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa squad: Rehan Afridi, Ashfaq Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Rizwan, Khalid Usman, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Mohsin, Adil Amin, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan-Shinwari, Sahibzada Farhan, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Haris, Ahmed Jamal, Sameen Gul, Imran Khan, Sajid Khan

Also Read | BCCI miffed with Cricket Australia for delays in scheduling winter tour?

Image courtesy: PCB Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.