Quaid E Azam Trophy NOR Vs SIN Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Northern Pakistan will lock horns with Sindh in the 8th match of the Quaid e Azam Trophy. The NOR vs SIN match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 am IST from the United Bank Limited Sports Complex, Karachi on November 6. Here are the NOR vs SIN live streaming details, how to watch NOR vs SIN live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Sindh’s Ashiq Ali took six wickets for 33 runs in 19.4 overs to finish with the match figures of 11 for 127



Report: https://t.co/F0ropFFjNK#SINDHvKP | #QeA20 | #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/zawHFcUumT — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 3, 2020

Quaid e Azam Trophy: NOR vs SIN preview

Sindh, who are in second place on the table right now, have never managed a win against North Pakistan in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. In 2019, they faced a heavy defeat to the Northern Pakistan side after being bowled out for low scores in both their innings. Northern Pakistan made 408 and 262 in their two innings while Sindh only managed a weak 326 and 199 losing by 145 runs. Currently, NOR have won one and lost one of their games and are in 4th place on the table, while Sindh have won one and drawn one game.

Nauman Ali was the standout bowler for Northern Pakistan, taking 9 wickets combined in the two innings to restrict Sindh. Faizan Riaz proved to be the best batsman for his side with a score of 211 in the first innings and 41 in the second innings. Zeeshan Malik's 96 in the second innings was also a huge contribution for NOR. Sohail Khan (4) and Mir Hamza (5) were the best bowlers for Sindh, while the only batsman to make a dent in the Northern bowling lineup was Fawad Alam, who made 107.

Quaid e Azam Trophy live in India: NOR vs SIN live streaming details

The Quaid e Azam Trophy NOR vs SIN game will not be televised in India. NOR vs SIN live streaming will begin at 10:30 am IST on the PCB YouTube channel. Fans can keep updated with the NOR vs SIN live scores on the Pakistan Cricket website and social media channels.

Quaid e Azam Trophy: NOR vs SIN pitch report and weather forecast

According to Accuweather, there will be no rain during tomorrow's NOR vs SIN match. It will be a relatively dry day, with humidity at 46% and temperature at 26°C. Looking further, all four days of the game are not expected to see rainfall.

The pitch is expected to play well for both, bowlers and batsmen. So far in the tournament, the highest single innings score is 507 by Southern Punjab against Northern Punjab. The lowest is 112 by Balochistan. Each match has seen at least one team bagging all 10 wickets with an average of at least 7 wickets falling in each innings.

Image Credits: PCB website

