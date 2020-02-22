QUE Vs PES Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11 And All PSL 2020 Match Details

Quetta Gladiators will take on Peshawar Zalmi in the 4th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 on Saturday, February 22. The QUE vs PES live match will be played at the National Stadium, Karachi. The QUE vs PES live match will commence at 2:30 PM (IST). Here is a look at our QUE vs PES Dream11 prediction and the QUE vs PES Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the maximum points

QUE vs PES Dream11 prediction - Quetta Gladiators won their opening game against Islamabad United by 3 wickets. Mohammad Hasnain shined for the Gladiators as he bagged four wickets for 25 runs in his quota of four overs. Azam Khan played a brilliant knock of 59 of 33 to see his team home. The Gladiators will look to carry their good form into the QUE vs PES live fixture and secure a win.

QUE vs PES Dream11 prediction - On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi's campaign started on a losing note as they went down to Karachi Kings by 10 runs. Their bowlers need to bowl in tight areas to restrict them to a small total. In the last game, they had a mammoth task of chasing 202 but their batsman didn't deliver as they kept losing wickets regularly. The Gladiators have an 8-5 head to head lead over the Zalmi. The Zalmi would now look to secure a win in this fixture and get off the mark on the points table.

QUE vs PES Dream11 prediction: QUE vs PES playing 11 from both squads

QUE vs PES Dream11 prediction: Quetta Gladiators Squad - QUE vs PES playing 11

Sarfaraz Ahmed (Captain & Wicket-keeper), Jason Roy, Shane Watson, Ahmed Shehzad, Azam Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Ben Cutting, Sohail Khan, Abdul Nasir, Fawad Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Khurram Manzoor, Anwar Ali, Tymal Mills, Ahsan Ali, Naseem Shah, Arish Ali Khan, Zahid Mahmood

QUE vs PES Dream11 prediction: Peshawar Zalmi Squad - QUE vs PES playing 11

Darren Sammy (Captain), Kamran Akmal (Wicket-keeper), Liam Livingstone, Tom Banton, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Mohsin, Liam Dawson, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali, Umar Amin, Carlos Brathwaite, Imam-ul-Haq, Adil Amin, Aamir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan

QUE vs PES Dream11 prediction: QUE vs PES Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers: Tom Banton (Captain)

Batsmen: Jason Roy (Vice-captain), Shane Watson, Liam Livingstone, Umar Amin

Bowlers: Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Sohail Khan

All-Rounder: Ben Cutting, Shoaib Malik

QUE vs PES Dream11 prediction: QUE vs PES match prediction

Quetta Gladiators start off as favourites to win in our QUE vs PES match prediction.

Note: Please keep in mind that our QUE vs PES Dream11 prediction is made with our own analysis. Our QUE vs PES Dream11 team are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

IMAGE COURTESY: PESHAWAR ZALMI TWITTER