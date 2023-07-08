R Ashwin Addresses MS Dhoni Conundrum After Backlash From Fans, Calls It 'catastrophic'

India legend and former skipper MS Dhoni is celebrating his 42nd birthday on July 7, 2023. Dhoni has achieved a lot in his whole 15-year-old international career and also led the Indian cricket team to three ICC trophies. His cabinet also contains five Indian Premier League which he has won while leading the Chennai Super Kings. MSD has also won two Champions League T20 trophies with CSK.

MS Dhoni made his international debut against Bangladesh in 2004

Dhoni played his last international match in the Indian jersey against New Zealand in the semi-final of the Cricket World Cup 2019

MS Dhoni was dismissed for a duck on his international debut vs Bangladesh

MS Dhoni's wonderful international career

MS Dhoni served the Indian cricket team for 15 years and also made a lot of records throughout his playing days. MSD also achieved a lot of milestones throughout his playing days. Dhoni played 538 international matches for the Indian cricket team and made 17266 runs at an average of 44.96. His career also included 16 centuries and 108 half-centuries.

R Ashwin posts a creative birthday wish for MS Dhoni

Ravichandran Ashwin was also among the people to wish MSD on his 42nd birthday and came up with something creative on Twitter. The veteran India spinner said on Twitter that tweeting without wishing MS Dhoni a happy birthday can prove to be 'catastrophic' for him. He also gave a disclaimer that this can be his last birthday on Twitter, however, he will continue to wish them on directly or on a call. R Ashwin further stated that the disclaimer was for the gossipmongers and story spinners.

Tweeting on July 7th without wishing the great man a happy birthday can prove to be catastrophic. 😂😂Happy birthday Mahi bhai. #disclaimer this will be my last birthday wish on Twitter for anyone. I believe I will stick to wishing them directly or call them.



The disclaimer… — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) July 7, 2023

Ravichandran Ashwin and MS Dhoni have played a lot of cricket together in the Indian Premier League for the Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Super Giants. Dhoni was also Ashwin's first captain, under whom he made his international debut. Ashwin is now one of the best spinners in the world and also is on the elite list of Indian bowlers to take over 400 Test wickets.