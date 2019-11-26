R Ashwin Congratulates Simon Taufel On The Launch Of His New Book

India's premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took to Twitter to congratulate the legendary cricket umpire Simon Taufel on his book launch. Taufel recently launched his new book "Finding The Gaps" which is a memoir/self-help guide that deals with skills that can be developed for success in life and business. Take a look at what Ashwin tweeted.

Ashwin gives his wishes to Taufel

With a dear friend (on and off the field) 😁 and a lovely man Simon Taufel engaging us with his 📚 “finding the gaps” . Good luck and go well with it Simon.👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/4W07CFLplN — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) November 25, 2019

Ashwin congratulated Taufel on the launch of his new book and wished him well. The book, which deals with all streams of life and business, is a memoir/self-help manual where Taufel shares the lessons that he has learned from his career. Taufel is one of the greatest umpires in the game's history, having been declared ICC's Umpire of the Year from 2004-2008. He retired in 2012. Taufel has now moved on to sharing learnings of his career with business executives. He's helping them to better their performance.

Recently, Taufel also spoke about the absence of an Indian umpire in the ICC Elite Umpire Panel after S Ravi was removed from the panel, earlier this year. Taufel spoke about how it takes time to ready a world-class umpire and how he felt that the BCCI was going in the right direction with Sourav Ganguly being at the helm of the affairs.

A break for Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin will now get a break from International cricket after India defeated Bangladesh in the Pink-Ball Test that happened at Kolkata. Ashwin will not be a part of the ODI and T20I series that India will play against the West Indies in December. He was recently traded by the Kings XI Punjab to the Delhi Capitals and will join the likes of Ajinkya Rahane at the team in IPL 2020. He took five wickets in the Bangladesh Test series.

