Sakshi Sets Instagram Abuzz With Photo 'seeking More Attention' From Husband MS Dhoni

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni has been away from cricket after Team India's semi-final exit from the 2019 Cricket World Cup. The former India skipper was expected to take the field during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 with Chennai Super Kings, but his return got delayed after the IPL 2020 was postponed until further notice due to the coronavirus lockdown. With no cricketing action taking place, the CSK skipper has been spending quality time with his family. Recently, MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni on Sunday posted a romantic picture on her Instagram handle.

Sakshi Dhoni's romantic image with MS Dhoni

In the latest picture, Sakshi Dhoni gave a glimpse of what the couple been doing during this lockdown period. In the romantic picture, MS Dhoni can be seen watching something on his IPad while his wife is trying to get his attention by biting his toe.

MS Dhoni house in Ranchi

The former Team India skipper recently game a glimpse of his house in Ranchi by posting videos with his daughter Ziva on Instagram. The MS Dhoni house in Ranchi is named 'Kailashpati’ and is located at Ranchi’s Ring Road. The family moved into the house back in 2017 and it boasts of an indoor stadium, swimming pool, net practising field, ultra-modern gym and even a 5-star hotel. MS Dhoni's house is also covered in landscaped lawns and different kinds of trees.

IPL: MS Dhoni's training with CSK

MS Dhoni was last seen in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) training camp, which took place a few weeks ago before the scheduled start of IPL 2020. The camp was soon suspended following the coronavirus pandemic. The IPL 2020 was scheduled to start on March 29 but was suspended till April 15 due to the first phase of the coronavirus lockdown. The lockdown was extended till May 3 due to which the BCCI decided to suspended the IPL until further notice.

