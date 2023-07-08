Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Zadran Set New Milestone, Clinch Highest Partnership For Afghanistan

The Afghanistan cricket team defeated Bangladesh in the second ODI of the three-match ODI series by 142 runs and led the three-match series by 2-0. The Afghani team defeated the hosts in the first ODI by 17 runs after facing a crushing defeat in the only Test. This is also the first match after Bangladesh cricket team batsman and former captain Tamim Iqbal's U-Turn from retirement from international cricket.

3 things you need to know

This is Bangladesh's first ODI series after the announcement of the schedule of the Cricket World Cup 2023

The Afghanistan cricket team made 331/9 while batting first in the second ODI in Chattogram

Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the top scorer from Afghanistan's side and played a knock of 145 runs from 125 balls

Afghanistan openers create history in Chattogram

Afghanistan cricket team openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran created history in the second ODI against Bangladesh and added 256 runs off 221 balls for the first wicket. They also created the record of the highest partnership for Afghanistan for any wicket in the history of ODI cricket and got passed the record of Karim Sadiq and Mohammad Shahzad.

While Rahmanullah Gurbaz hit 13 fours and one eight sixes throughout his innings, Ibrahim Zadran also played a knock of 100 runs from 119 balls and his innings included nine fours and one six.

The partnership between Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran was the second-highest in all formats, wherein Asghar Afghan and Hashmatullah Shahidi topping the list with a partnership of 307 runs for the fourth wicket against Zimbabwe in 2021.

Apart from setting the record for the highest partnership for Afghanistan for any wicket, the two Afghani openers also secured the record of the second-highest partnership against Bangladesh. Team India batters Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan top the list with a 290-run stand in the third ODI against the Bangla Tigers in December 2022.

Afghanistan defeat Bangladesh in 2nd ODI to win ODI series

Getting back to the match, after the powerful batting display, the visitors displayed a clinical bowling performance and won the match by 142 runs. Mujeeb Ur Rahman was the star of the Afghani team with the ball and ended the match with figures of 5/41 in ten overs. The third ODI will be played at the same venue on July 11, 2023.