Rahul Dravid Reveals Favourite Sholay Character, Insists VVS Laxman Is 'nicer Than Him'

Former Indian cricket captain Rahul Dravid is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all time. Moreover, he pipped batting icon Sachin Tendulkar to emerge as India’s greatest Test batsmen in a recent online poll conducted by Wisden India. Apart from his many match-winning knocks, Rahul Dravid was renowned as one of the nicest cricketers during his playing days and was also considered as one of the ‘Gentlemen of the Game’ for his work ethic and respect towards the sport.

Also Read | VVS Laxman Drops Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni From T20 World Cup Squad

Rahul Dravid discusses Sholay film while praising ex-teammate VVS Laxman

In July 2019, Rahul Dravid interacted with Gaurav Kapur on Oaktree Sports Show Breakfast With Champions. In the show, the 164-Test veteran revealed his favourite character from a popular Bollywood movie Sholay, while heaping praise on his ex-teammate VVS Laxman. When the conversation stirred towards VVS Laxman, Rahul Dravid heaped praise on his long-time teammate and said he was genuinely one of the nicest guys of cricket. Moreover, the former captain requested the media to actually project the image of “good guy” onto VVS Laxman instead of him.

Rahul Dravid then hilariously accepted to become a ‘bad guy’ himself for VVS Laxman’s sake and compared himself with Gabbar Singh, i.e. the villain in Sholay film. Interestingly, active Indian opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan is nicknamed Gabbar for his swashbuckling batting style and for his famous handlebar moustache. Rahul Dravid comically admitted that he would gladly take the Gabbar nickname away from Shikhar Dhawan if it would mean VVS Laxman can be referred to as the ‘good guy’ of cricket instead.

Rahul Dravid talks about VVS Laxman and Harbhajan Singh, watch video

Also Read | Shikhar Dhawan Gets Philosophical Over Competition, Calls KL Rahul 'joy To Watch'

Rahul Dravid hysterically admits to being “disappointed” at Harbhajan Singh

Rahul Dravid also mentioned about reading a Harbhajan Singh interview which left him “disappointed”. He said that the veteran Indian off-spinner named him as the “worst dressed cricketer” in the Indian team. While Rahul Dravid admits to being badly dressed at times, he laughingly said that he was left disappointed that he could not even beat former Indian pacer Javagal Srinath. The former captain, who believes Srinath was the worst-dressed personality in the Indian team, jokingly admitted that he will be taking up the topic with Harbhajan Singh.

Also Read | Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman's Eden Gardens 2001 Fightback OTD Makes Twitter Nostalgic

Also Read | Rahul Dravid Is Cricket's Most Committed Student: VVS Laxman Lavishes Praise On 'The Wall'

Image credits: Oaktree Sports YouTube