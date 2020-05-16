Shahid Afridi Ruined My ODI Career, Was Against Me Right From The Start: Danish Kaneria

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi has never been a stranger to controversies. Despite being one of the longest serving players for the national side in the past, Afridi's strange opinions or comments on several issues and players have got him in trouble often. Recently, Afridi brought up his old feud with Gautam Gambhir, by claiming that he has no records worth to be proud about for India and lacks character. However, it is not only Gambhir who isn't his big fan as former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has now joined the club.

Shahid Afridi blasted by Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria

Danish Kaneria, who has himself made headlines off late for remarks on Pakistan cricket and several former players such as Inzamam-ul-Haq, this time took a shot at Shahid Afridi. Kaneria, in an interview with SportsTak, claimed that it is Afridi who is responsible for destroying his white-ball career as he only got to play in merely 10 ODIs in a decade of international cricket. Kaneria accused Afridi of being against him 'right from the beginning'. The only cricketer who has supported Danish Kaneria's recent claims has been former fast bowler and his teammate Shoaib Akhtar

Shahid Afridi loses popularity over views on Gautam Gambhir, smashing TV set at home

When it comes to Shahid Afridi, the former captain not only criticised Gambhir but also made headlines back in December 2019 for a video that surfaced in which he claimed to have smashed his TV set at home since his daughter performed a Hindu aarti at home as shown in Indian TV serials. It is worth noting that with Kaneria being a rare Hindu cricketer to play for Pakistan, Afridi might have a lot to answer on the spinner's recent claim.

Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh donate to the Shahid Afridi foundation

Thank you for all you support-both yourself & my brother @harbhajan_singh are huge pillars of support; this bond we have shows love & peace transgresses borders when it comes to humanity especially. Best wishes to you with your noble endeavours with @YOUWECAN #DonateKaroNa https://t.co/IVhqywdl3q — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 31, 2020

Earlier, Shahid Afridi received financial support from former Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh. This, however, didn't go down well with the Twitterati who lashed out at the two for donating towards Pakistan-based Shahid Afridi foundation. Back then, Afridi had described Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh as 'pillars of support.' He claimed that he enjoyed a great bond with the two Indian cricketers, the love that transgressed borders. But his anti-India stance has not gone down well with too many and made Yuvraj and Harbhajan extremely unpopular.

