Rahul Dravid Jokingly Trolls Sourav Ganguly When Asked To Describe Him; Watch Video

Former Indian captain Rahul Dravid was one of the members of the ‘Men in Blue’ side that won the thrilling Natwest 2002 final game against England at Lord’s. In June 2019, Rahul Dravid along with his Natwest 2002 teammates Ajit Agarkar and Mohammad Kaif appeared on Viu India’s Show Cricket Diaries. To commemorate the 18th anniversary of India’s famous Natwest 2002 final win, here is a look back at a small reunion of the victorious Indian players in the Viu India show.

#OnThisDay in 2002, India secured a memorable victory over England in the NatWest series final at Lord's.



A brilliant century stand under pressure between Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh guided their side to a sensational two-wicket win with just three balls to spare 💥 pic.twitter.com/mNNS4jgAWY — ICC (@ICC) July 13, 2020

Natwest 2002 final: Rahul Dravid mocks Sourav Ganguly’s running between-the-wickets

India, under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly, defeated England in a tight run-chase at Lord’s on July 13, 2002. In the Viu India’s 2019 show, the three cricketers chronicled some memories of India’s famous Natwest 2002 final win over England. In one of the segments of the episode, Rahul Dravid was asked to describe his then captain Sourav Ganguly in a few words.

Rahul Dravid hilariously described Sourav Ganguly as a “great runner between the wickets”, thus igniting much laughter from his ex-teammates Mohammad Kaif and Ajit Agarkar sitting beside him. Dravid’s take on his former captain was a sarcastic jibe at the batsman. While Sourav Ganguly was a prolific run-scorer in Tests and ODIs and is widely regarded as one of the finest batsmen India ever produced, the left-hander sometimes struggled during running between the wickets and judging quick singles. Throughout his career, Sourav Ganguly’s batting partners often ended up being run out due to his call. After mocking the veteran captain, Rahul Dravid laughingly uttered the words “Sorry Dada”, in reference to Sourav Ganguly’s nickname.

Natwest 2002 final: Rahul Dravid describes Sourav Ganguly in a hilarious manner, watch video

Natwest 2002 final highlights

India’s win at the Natwest 2002 final is widely regarded as one of their famous ODI wins in history. In the match, England won the toss and scored 325-5 in their 50 overs after opting to bat first. India’s run-chase began on a blazing note with then captain Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag forming a 106-run opening stand. However, veteran batsmen Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid fell for 14 and 5 each as India’s 106-0 soon became 146-5.

The onus fell upon then youngsters Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh who scored sparkling half-centuries in India’s run-chase. India eventually won the match by two wickets and with three balls to spare. Mohammad Kaif was named as ‘Player of the Match’ for his 75-ball 87*.

Image credit: Rahul Dravid’s screenshot from Viu India YouTube