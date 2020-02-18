Rahul Dravid's Son Samit Hits Second Double Hundred In School Cricket Within 2 Months

Former India cricket captain Rahul Dravid was considered as 'The Wall' of the national side's batting line-up in the longest format of the game during his playing days. Dravid's impressive batting record speaks for itself and is widely respected by players and fans in world cricket. Rahul Dravid's son Samit Dravid is also looking to follow his father's footsteps after piling a mountain of runs in age-group cricket.

Samit Dravid scores double century

Samit Dravid smashed his second double-century in less than two months. His most recent one has come against Mallya Aditi International School in the BTR Shield Under-14 Group I, Division II in Bengaluru. Samit scored 204 runs in 256 balls, which included 33 boundaries. In December 2019, he had played an impressive knock of 201 for Vice-President’s XI vs Dharwad Zone in an Under-14 inter-zonal tournament.

Samit Dravid backed his impressive double century with fine bowling performance. He picked up two wickets as opponents Sri Kumaran were dismissed for 110, losing the match by a big margin of 267 runs.

Rahul Dravid stats

Rahul Dravid, in his entire career, made his bat do the talking, breaching the 10,000-run mark in both Tests as well as ODIs. Rahul Dravid has scored a total of 13288 runs in Tests and 10889 runs in ODIs. He also holds the record for the most number of Test runs at No.3 as well as the most number of outfield catches in the longest format of the game.

He also captained India during his career and led the team to famous Test series wins in England and West Indies. Dravid's coaching stint with the India U19s and India A teams has been successful as well. Under him, India U19s won the ICC U19 World Cup in 2018 and he is currently the director of National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

