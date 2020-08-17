Suresh Raina Makes BIG Revelation On What MS Dhoni Did After Announcing Retirement

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is renowned for some of his bold decisions on the field that made India win marquee events such as 2007 T20 World Cup final and the 2011 World Cup. His legacy is such as a captain and wicketkeeper-batsman that he received tributes and praises for cricketers and non-cricketing supporters alike when he announced his retirement on Saturday.

Also read: Suresh Raina Follows MS Dhoni Again By Playing Bollywood Song In Video Of Top Moments

While India celebrated its 73rd Independence day, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper stunned everyone yet again. The wicketkeeper-batsman took to Instagram and posted a video, which showed a compilation of his journey in international cricket.=

Date: Independence Day

Time: Sunset at the southernmost tip of India

Place: Chepauk, their Anbuden#73Forever #Thala #ChinnaThala 🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/mnExWIfuyf — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 15, 2020

Also read: MS Dhoni's Retirement Would Benefit THESE 2 People According To 'Professor' Dean Jones

IPL 2020: Suresh Raina on Dhoni retirement decision

After the Dhoni retirement news, his CSK and former India teammate Suresh Raina also decided to follow in his footsteps and called time on his international career. Recently, while speaking to Dainik Jagran, Suresh Raina said that he came to know about Dhoni’s retirement after reaching Chennai. He also revealed about all what they did after calling time on their careers.

Also read: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina Announce Retirement: Here's What Happened At CSK Camp In Chennai

While talking about the Dhoni retirement news, Suresh Raina said that he knew that the CSK captain would announce his retirement upon reaching Chennai and so he was ready for it. The left-handed batsman said that he along with Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar and Karn Sharma reached Ranchi on the 14th courtesy a chartered plane and picked up MS Dhoni and Monu Singh.

After both Dhoni and Raina announced their retirements on Instagram, they hugged and cried a lot. Raina further said that both of them partied with Piyush Chawla, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav and Karn Sharma and also talked about their careers and their relationship fondly.

Also read: MS Dhoni Retires: ICC Recalls Captain Cool Finishing Off 'in Style' At World Cup 2011

MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina all set for the IPL 2020 in Dubai

While MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina will not be seen on international matches anymore, however, the duo will continue to play for CSK in the IPL 2020. The duo has been a vital part of CSK all these years and once again, they will look to take the Men in Yellow to glory in UAE. Under Dhoni’s leadership, CSK lifted the coveted trophy in 2010, 2011 and 2018. The IPL 2020 is scheduled to start from September 19 with the final taking place on November 10.

(COVER IMAGE: CHENNAI SUPER KINGS / TWITTER)