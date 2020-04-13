Rajasthan Royals' Batting Prodigy Yashasvi Jaiswal Reveals Favourite Lockdown Pastime

18-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal made a statement in the 2020 ICC Under-19 World Cup when he became the tournament's highest run-getter and helped India get to yet another final. Jaiswal scored 400 runs in 6 matches, which included four fifties and one century. Jaiswal was supposed to play in the IPL 2020 for the Rajasthan Royals, who picked him up at the IPL 2020 Auction for ₹2.40 crore.

Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal leans on meditation and sketching to relieve pressure

Talking to Hindustan Times, promising youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal talked about how he is handling the expectations and the lack of knowledge leading up to the IPL 2020. Jaiswal maintained that he does not want to rest on his past achievements and wants to learn more about the game as he tries to make his mark at the biggest level. The youngster had been attending the Rajasthan Royals training camp in March when he came to know about the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

18-year-old Jaiswal is now hoping that people stick with the government's guidelines and the coronavirus outbreak gets curbed. The batsman then shared how he was looking forward to playing with his Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith. Jaiswal explained how he wants to understand Steve Smith's approach to the game and what sets him apart. He also lauded his captain's ability to bounce back from setbacks such as the 2018 Newlands ball-tampering scandal.

Talking about his routine during the lockdown, Jaiswal explained that he has been staying at home with his coach in the Santacruz suburb of Mumbai. He has been given a training plan by the RR trainers and does the best he can do with it at home. The youngster has also been experimenting with meditation to strengthen his mental focus. To relax, Jaiswal likes to sketch as it is something that is very therapeutic for him.

IPL postponed: Will RR win their second IPL title?

Due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the BCCI had the IPL postponed to a date beyond April 15. While the outbreak in the country has not been contained yet, the future of the tournament remains highly uncertain. The Rajasthan Royals were going to be led by Steve Smith, with stars like Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Robin Uthappa amongst their ranks. A lot of states in India have been extending the India lockdown as the situation in the country has not seemed to ease up.

