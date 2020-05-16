Shane Warne Discloses Fascinating Secret To Captaining Rajasthan Royals With Success

Legendary Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne has recently shed light on Rajasthan Royals' IPL win in 2008. Warne was named as the captain of the highly inexperienced Rajasthan Royals side in the inaugural edition of the IPL and the Australian led them to a surprise championship win. Rajasthan Royals have not lifted the IPL title ever since and Shane Warne, who now partly owns the franchise, spoke about captaining the side with former Australia and Royals teammate Shane Watson.

Former Rajasthan Royals captain Shane Warne reveals dressing room atmosphere after opening game defeat in 2008

Speaking to former teammate Shane Watson in a podcast, legendary legspinner Shane Warne some about his leadership in the 2008 IPL campaign and how the team turned around their fortunes after a largely disappointing start. The Royals were soundly defeated by 9 wickets by the Delhi Daredevils (Delhi Capitals) in their first game and Shane Warne recalls that the dressing room was gloomy when he entered and thought the players expected a rocket after their embarrassing loss. The 1999 World Cup winner reveals that he told the players that 'no one had died' and that they should focus on the next game.

Shane Warne believes youngsters were key to Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2008 title win

In the podcast, Shane Warne added that the younger cricketers played a huge role in helping the team win the inaugural IPL. The legendary leg-spinner credited the way the team gelled together and suggested that youngsters taking more responsibility was essential in the team's success. Shane Warne believes to understand what made everyone tick, what makes the environment fun and what everyone wants it to be was the key to Rajasthan's title win.

Shane Warne added that he had asked players to take more responsibility and had kept all training sessions during the IPL optional. The leg-spinner claims that players trained harder when they were given the option rather being assigned to train.

Shane Warne net worth: Former Rajasthan Royals captain on backing youngsters in the team

Shane Warne spoke about backing youngsters in the team during his podcast with Shane Watson and referred to his early playing days when Allan Border backed him. Warne added that for a youngster playing on a stage like the IPL for the first time, it is necessary to understand that his captain backs him to perform. The 1999 World Cup winner said that when Allan border threw him the ball at the MCG when he was young, he knew that his captain trusted him to do well. Warne added that whereas had Border looked around and thought, ‘I’m not going to bowl him, he’s going to get whacked,’ he would have understood that his captain wasn't backing him.

