Rajasthan Royals Star Riyan Parag Prefers CounterStrike Over PUBG And Here Is Why

Indian cricketer Riyan Parag, who represents Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), recently faced-off against a famed YouTube personality Ankit 'V3nom' Panth in a popular multi-player first-person shooting game called CounterStrike. In a recent interview, the cricketer revealed that he was surprised that the game stretched all the way down to its last map. He also stated that while he just played for fun, he ended up performing better than his own expectations.

Riyan Parag of Rajasthan Royals reveals his gaming life

In an interview with Sportskeeda, Riyan Parag was asked to compare CounterStrike with other popular games like PUBG and Free Fire. The 18-year-old said that while games like PUBG and Free Fire are good, CounterStrike: Go is simply the best multiplayer game there can be at present. The all-rounder also added that his gaming activities have helped him in playing cricket as well. Riyan Parag stated that just like playing games, one part of his mind remains focused at the fielders while the other part focuses upon the bowler and the match situation at hand.

Riyan Parag challenges his Rajasthan Royals teammate

In the interview, Riyan Parag added that he wants to challenge his Rajasthan Royals teammate Jofra Archer in a game of CounterStrike. Parag revealed that just like him, Archer also likes playing a “lot of games”. Among Indian cricketers, the Rajasthan Royals star challenged Chennai Super Kings pacer Shardul Thakur.

Rajasthan Royals: Riyan Parag in IPL 2020

During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, Riyan Parag was one of the 11 cricketers retained by the Rajasthan Royals franchise from their previous edition. The franchise retained the cricketer for US$26,293 (₹20 lakh). The all-rounder has been part of Rajasthan Royals since IPL 2019. While the franchise were slated to commence their IPL 2020 campaign against Chennai Super Kings on April 2, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) were recently forced to postpone the event in wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

