SA Vs Eng: Jofra Archer Brags About Cricketing Progress By Comparing 2010 And 2019 Pics

Cricket News

English pacer Jofra Archer has nabbed 55 international wickets in 22 matches and has become part of some England's best-ever cricketing moments. Read on.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
SA vs Eng

It almost seems like yesterday when Jofra Archer was an unknown name in cricket. But as 2019 ends, Archer has established himself as one of the biggest bowlers in world cricket. His ability to bowl precise yorkers and lethal bouncers with extreme pace and accuracy has made him a vital part of England in all three formats of the game. Archer, who plays for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), is also very social media savvy and is unafraid of expressing himself on it. Have a look at his latest post:

Jofra Archer reminisces on his roots

As the decade comes to its end, Jofra Archer posted two pictures of himself reminiscing on the time that has gone by. The first picture shows a 14-year-old Archer sporting stylish wayfarer glasses in the cricket field which is presumably in his country of origin, West Indies. The second photo was a recent one, in which he is seen celebrating along with his England teammates in an Ashes 2019 Test match. 

The photos show exactly how far Archer has come in what seems like 'just' ten years. He made his international debut in 2019 and established himself as one of their biggest assets in a span of a few months. Archer bowled their World Cup-winning Super Over in the Finals and also was vital to them in avoiding an Ashes series loss at home. The West Indian has 55 international wickets in 22 matches for England. Archer's fans were overjoyed when they looked at the pictures that showed the progress that has been made by the English bowler. Here are some of their responses.

Published:
