Steve Smith Recalls Riyan Parag Nearly Getting MS Dhoni Out As An IPL 2019 Highlight

The IPL 2020, which was set to begin from March 29, was postponed to April 15 amidst the coronavirus crisis. There's a cloud of uncertainty looming over the fate of IPL 2020 because the situation in the country doesn't look promising. Cricketers who are under quarantine ae using this time off to interact with fans and teammates.

IPL 2020: Steve Smith excited to watch Riyan Parag and Yashasvi Jaiswal play

On Tuesday, Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith was seen in interaction with their spin consultant Ish Sodhi on the franchise's Facebook page. Steve Smith said he is looking forward to how the younger players in the squad, particularly all-rounder Riyan Parag and batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal, perform in the IPL 2020.

Riyan Parag was was just 17 years old when he first played for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2019 last year. Steve Smith said that Riyan Parag was like a young child carrying around his teddy bears. Steve Smith added that Parag was initially a bit nervous but when he went out to play, he did it with such freedom that he even won them few games with his batting.

Steve Smith further said that he was very much impressed with the freedom with which he batted and recalled the time when he almost dismissed MS Dhoni in a match against Chennai Super Kings. Steve Smith also said it was pretty special and added that he could just see the joy on his face.

Steve Smith said that he is also excited to see how Yashasvi Jaiswal would fare if and when the season starts. Yashasvi Jaiswal went into the U-19 World Cup last year after creating a lot of buzz due to his record-breaking double-ton in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Yashasvi Jaiswal ended up taking the U-19World Cup by storm as the southpaw ended up as the highest scorer in the tournament.

Steve Smith further said that Jaiswal was the top scorer at the Under-19s and looks a quality player. So, its fingers crossed on whether they can get to play this year and see all that young talent up close again. Steve Smith hoped that the situation in the world gets back to normal soon and the IPL 2020 can happen this year.

IMAGE COURTESY: IPL TWITTER