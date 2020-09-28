Home
RAN Vs DUM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Premier League Game Preview

Ranchi Raiders take on the Dumka Daredevils in Match 29 of the Jharkhand Premier League on Tuesday. Here is our RAN vs DUM Dream11 prediction.

Written By Aditya Desai
Last Updated:
RAN vs DUM dream11 prediction

Ranchi Raiders and Dumka Daredevils clash in Match 29 of the Jharkhand Premier League. The RAN vs DUM match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST on Tuesday, September 29 from the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Here is our RAN vs DUM Dream11 prediction, RAN vs DUM Dream11 team and RAN vs DUM playing 11 and RAN vs DUM match prediction. Fans can catch RAN vs DUM live on the FanCode app. 

RAN vs DUM live: RAN vs DUM Dream11 prediction and preview

This contest will market the second time these teams will be pitted against each other in the Jharkhand Premier League. The Raiders managed a 25-run win over the Daredevils when they met last. Raiders struggled to get going early on in the competition but did earn a few victories to take them to the fourth position. On the other hand, the Daredevils have fared decently as they sit on the third place. As the tournament is nearing its business end, every point earned will be instrumental in deciding the future of the teams.

RAN vs DUM Dream11 prediction: Squad for the RAN vs DUM playing 11

RAN vs DUM Dream11 prediction: RAN vs DUM Dream11 team: RAN squad

Pankaj Kumar, Prem Kumar Singh, Manishi, Ashish Kumar Choubay Shikhar Mohan, Aayush Ojha, Suman Dutt Singh, Aditya Singh, Roni Kumar, Harsh Rana, Vivek Anand, Rishav Raj, Yash Bhagat, Aryaman Sen, Prem Kumar, Satyendra Prajapati

RAN vs DUM Dream11 prediction: RAN vs DUM Dream11 team: DUM squad

Nishikant Kumar, Ronit Singh, Saurabh Shekhar, Alok Sharma, Harshdev Gautam, Istekhar Ahmed Khan, Junaid Ashraf, Kumar Suvarn, Mohit Kumar, Sonu Kumar Singh, Supriyo Chakraborty, Amit Kumar, Arnav Sinha, Ayush Kumar, Bhanu Anand.

RAN vs DUM Dream11 prediction: RAN vs DUM top picks

  • A. Singh 
  • B. Anand 
  • S. Chakraborty
  • V. Anand 

RAN vs DUM Dream11 prediction: RAN vs DUM Dream11 team 

Wicket-keeper: B. Anand, P. Kumar

Batsmen: R. Singh, A. Sinha, I. Ahmed-Khan, A. Sen

All-rounders: A. Singh (captain), A. Kumar 

Bowlers: V. Anand (vice-captain), S. Chakraborty, Manishi 

Note: The RAN vs DUM Dream11 prediction and RAN vs DUM Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The RAN vs DUM Dream11 team and RAN vs DUM Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results. 

Image source: Jharkhand State Cricket Association Twitter 

 

First Published:
