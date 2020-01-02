RAR Vs RAN Dream11 BPL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Rajshahi Royals will take on Rangpur Rangers in the 29th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019. The match will take place on Thursday, January 2, 2019 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. It will commence at 1:00 PM (IST).

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni, Chris Gayle Amongst Top 5 Cricketers Likely To Retire In 2020

Rajshahi Royals have performed exceedingly well in the tournament so far as they have managed to win 5 of the 8 games they have played. They were thrashed by Rangpur Rangers in their last game by 47 runs and they would want to avenge that loss. They are currently placed at the 4th position on the points table with 10 points. A win in this game will send them to the top of the table.

On the other hand, Rangpur Rangers have had a horrible tournament as they have won three and lost five out of the eight games they have played. They won their last game against the Royals by 47 runs. They are currently placed 7th on the points table with 6 points to their name. They are out of the knockouts race and pose a threat to spoil the opponent's campaign. Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction

ALSO READ | SA Vs Eng: Geoffrey Boycott 'Root's For Ben Stokes To Become England's Next Test Captain

RAR vs RAN Squads

Rajshahi Royals Squad: Andre Russell (Captain), Liton Das (Wicket-keeper), Afif Hossain, Abu Jayed, Farhad Reza, Ravi Bopara, Hazratullah Zazai, Taijul Islam, Alok Kapali, Kamrul Islam, Irfan Sukkur, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Irfan, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Nahidul Islam, Shoaib Malik.

Rangpur Rangers Squad: Shane Watson (Captain), Jahurul Islam (Wicket-keeper), Mohammad Naim, Mohammad Nabi Cameron Delport, Nadif Chowdhury, Tom Abell, Arafat Sunny, Mustafizur Rahman, Lewis Gregory, Junaid Khan, Taskin Ahmed, Zakir Hasan, Sanjit Saha, Fazle Mahmud and Rishad Hossain.

ALSO READ | India Leads The Way In Top 3 Controversial Posts On Twitter Deleted By Cricketers In 2019

RAR vs RAN Dream11 Team and Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Liton Das

Batsmen: Shane Watson, Mohammad Naim (Captain), Afif Hossain, Ravi Bopara

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Irfan,

All-Rounders: Andre Russell (Vice-captain), Mohammad Nabi, Shoaib Malik

Rajshahi Royals are expected to start as favourites for the match.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your game.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle Among Top 10 Batsmen To Smash Most Number Of Sixes In 2010s