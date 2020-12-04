Virat Kohli A Source Of Inspiration For England Batsman Haseeb Hameed

India captain Virat Kohli has successfully established himself as a great ambassador for the sport with his marvellous performances on the field, and his sheer dedication when it comes to training. Several young cricketers aspire to take a cue from Kohli's miraculous rise. England cricketer Haseeb Hameed also looks to take inspiration from the Indian batsman to make his way back into the national side.

Haseeb Hameed sets his eyes on England return

The player became the youngest England cricketer to open the innings for the side in Test matches. His first taste of international cricket came under challenging Indian conditions on 2016-17. He showed glimpses of brilliance right from the first match with a gritty 82. The batsman caught the eyes of cricket pundits for his impeccable batting technique.

Haseeb Hameed played a lion-hearted knock for the England side in his third match, when he smashed an inspiring half-century with a broken finger. He missed the remained of the India tour as he had to fly back for surgery. However, since then the player has lost somewhere in the shuffle and has failed to impress the selectors with his outings in domestic cricket.

According to Press Association, the young batsman revealed that he is hopeful of playing the sport for at least 12 to 13 years. The youngster expressed his admiration for Virat Kohli and said he takes inspiration from the player whenever he is going through a lean patch. Hameed opined that the Indian captain's commitment to the game is exemplary, and he looks to focus on his pre-match training and diet.

Haseeb Hameed career stats

The 23-year-old has represented the England side in three test matches and as amassed 219 runs. He also has two half-centuries in those three matches, and he was labelled as 'Baby Boycott' for his exceptional skills as an opening batsman. He has represented the Lancashire side in England's domestic cricket in the past and currently is a part of the Nottinghamshire contingent.

✍️ 14/11/19 - Haseeb Hameed signs for Notts

🏏 1/9/20 - Makes #BobWillisTrophy debut



"I was definitely ready for that first game when it came about."



WATCH | @HaseebHameed97 & @BennySlats in conversation ▶️ https://t.co/XvD5x2t9bC pic.twitter.com/OzoD3U2dF8 — Nottinghamshire CCC (@TrentBridge) October 15, 2020

The batsman chipped in with useful contributions for the Nottinghamshire side in the Bob Willis Trophy in 2020. Having played fives matches in the competition, Hameed scored 272 runs at a healthy average of 38.35. He has signed a new deal with the Nottinghamshire side until the end of 2022.

AUS vs IND: Virat Kohli looks for redemption

After an entertaining three-match ODI series, the two teams will battle it out in the shortest format. India will look to capitalize on the momentum they are carrying into the series after a clinical performance in the final ODI. The first AUS vs IND T20 will be played at Manuka Oval, Canberra on December 4.

Image source: Haseeb Hameed Instagram

