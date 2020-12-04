AUS Vs IND LIVE: Ravindra Jadeja's Quickfire 44* Powers India To 161, Suffers Injury Later

The first innings of the AUS vs IND first T20I wrapped up, with the Indian team finishing with a score of 161-7. After KL Rahul led from the front with a well-made half-century, the team lost its way as the Australian bowlers clawed their way back into the game. However, Virat Kohli’s men bounced back again, with Ravindra Jadeja playing a valuable knock down the order to guide the visitors to a competitive score. After the all-rounder's important knock in the AUS vs IND 1st T20, many fans took to Twitter to praise the cricketer, while also expressing their concerns about the Jadeja injury.

UPDATE: Ravindra Jadeja was hit on the helmet in the final over of the first innings of the first T20I.



Yuzvendra Chahal will take the field in the 2nd innings as a concussion substitute. Jadeja is currently being assessed by the BCCI Medical Team. #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/tdzZrHpA1H — BCCI (@BCCI) December 4, 2020

Ravindra Jadeja’s valuable knock saves India’s blushes

Ravindra Jadeja came out to bat in the 14th over of the AUS vs IND 1st T20, with the Indian team in a precarious position. The visitors had been outclassed by Moises Henriques and Adam Zampa, with the AUS vs IND scorecard reading 114-6. Notably, the Indian batsman had self-destructed in the middle phase, with the team losing three wickets in the span of 17 balls as they scored just six runs during the period. However, Ravindra Jadeja showed tremendous responsibility to take charge of the batting once he came to the crease.

Playing the majority of the deliveries from thereon, the 31-year-old scored a blistering 23 ball 44. Ravindra Jadeja’s impressive knock during the AUS vs IND LIVE game included five fours and a six, with the all-rounder setting a series of records as well. With the unbeaten knock, Ravindra Jadeja’s score of 44 not out became the highest score by an Indian batsman batting at No.7 or below. The previous record was held by none other than a legendary finisher and former Indian captain MS Dhoni, who had scored 38 off 18 balls against England in 2012.

Fans praise star, worry about Jadeja injury after AUS vs IND LIVE masterclass

Ravindra Jadeja - WOW. Look at the bat swing and the authority in the shot, he smashed back a 145kmph for fun, what a knock. 44 in just 23 balls, his innings takes India to 161. pic.twitter.com/fYGWexbn23 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 4, 2020

After Ravindra Jadeja’s game-changing innings, fans took to social media to praise the all-rounder. Many fans shared clips of the batsman batting, praising his technique and bat swing. Others applauded Ravindra Jadeja for improving his batting, as they called him the saviour of India’s first innings. However, many fans in addition to praising the batsman also expressed concern about the Jadeja injury. Before going on a hitting spree, the cricketer seemed to have hurt his hamstring in the 19th over.

These days indian batsman getting hamstring injuries when pushing for 2nd run



Rohit in ipl and Jadeja now#AUSvIND — MassLook (@Balaji_c16) December 4, 2020

If jadeja Can’t bowl Hardik is our only option as 5th bowler.

There is chance of him getting injured again as he isn’t bowing frequently because of that Injury.#IndvsAus — King🤴 (@Pran33Th__18) December 4, 2020

After the third ball of Josh Hazlewood’s over, the physio was seen tending to Ravindra Jadeja. Even after the medical help, Ravindra Jadeja didn’t look fully fit, as he was seen limping while running towards the end of the innings. Talking about the Jadeja injury, many fans speculated that the all-rounder may not be able to bowl during the AUS vs IND 1st T20. Fans seemed to be concerned about the player’s fitness, particularly with India lacking a sixth bowling option in light of Hardik Pandya’s fitness issues.

