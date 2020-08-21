SRH Star Mohammad Nabi To Join Cricket Administration Soon As ACB Makes Him Member?

Mohammad Nabi is considered one of the finest all-rounders in the Afghanistan cricket team and has been instrumental in winning matches for the national side over the years. He was even part of the team which played their first-ever Test match against India in Bengaluru in 2018. After calling time on his Test career, Nabi continues to ply his trade in white-ball cricket.

While Nabi is currently playing in the CPL 2020 for St Lucia Zouks, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) in a surprise move decided to name the cricketer as one of the board members, making him the first active player to be part of Afghanistan's cricket administration. The news of his appointment was confirmed by the board on their Twitter handle.

Mohammad Nabi named as Afghanistan Cricket Board's board member

In the statement released by the ACB, the board did not mention any reason for his appointment but it isn't clear yet whether Mohammad Nabi himself has been informed about the same since he is currently representing St Lucia Zouks in the CPL 2020 in the West Indies. Apart from Mohammad Nabi's appointment, the ACB also included the current Afghanistan Minister for Women's Affairs named Hasina Safi, Member of Parliament from Kandahar, Rohullah Khanzada and senior advisor to the first vice-president of Afghanistan, Haroon Mir in the board. In all, the ACB board consists of nine members.

Following recommendations by ACB chairman Mr. @Farhan_YusEfzai, and subsequently approved by Patron in-chief, H.E @ashrafghani , four new board members were introduced today to the Afghanistan Cricket Board replacing four former members.



More: https://t.co/Ckq3XbzFRr pic.twitter.com/CLuuMCrMOq — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 20, 2020

CPL 2020: Mohammad Nabi shines for St Lucia Zouks

In a rain-curtailed match on Thursday, Mohammad Nabi put on a splendid all-round show to help his team (St Lucia Zouks) win their first match of the tournament. Nabi scored 15 runs and picked up one wicket to be named Player of the Match. Tridents, after winning the toss, decided to bat first and put up 131 runs on board. Following rain interruptions, the Zouks innings was reduced to 5 overs and the target was reduced to 47. In the end, Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher and Mohammad Nabi ensured that Zouks crossed the finish line without much trouble.

IPL 2020: Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan set to play for SRH

Following the conclusion of the CPL 2020, Nabi along with Rashid Khan will be travelling to UAE to play for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2020. Last year, SRH reached the playoffs stage of the IPL but the Kane Williamson-led side were knocked by Delhi Capitals in the Eliminator. This year, SRH will be looking to lay their hands on IPL trophy for the second time in its history and the contribution from both these players throughout the tournament will be vital.

IPL 2020 dates

David Warner-led SRH will be taking part in the tournament which is scheduled to start in UAE from September 19 and will finish on November 10. The IPL 2020 matches will be played in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. Coming to the match timings, the afternoon matches will begin at 3:30 PM IST and evening matches have been scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

