Ravi Bishnoi Impresses Mother With U-19 World Cup Final Performance; Watch Video

India may have not won the Under-19 World Cup for the fifth time but the team did showcase some young superstars throughout the tournament. While Yashasvi Jaiswal helped India clinch matches with his bat, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi was India's best bowler in the tournament. Even in the final, Bishnoi only gave away 33 runs in ten overs.

ALSO READ | 'My wife hasn't eaten since yesterday': Ravi Bishnoi's father after son's poor WC conduct

Ravi Bishnoi impresses his mother with his performance

In an adorable video posted by Bishnoi's brother on his social media during the youngsters game against Bangladesh at Potchefstroom. The video posted by Som Bishnoi showed his younger brother bowling on the TV screen while his mother prayed to the TV screen for his son's performance. Here is the video.

ALSO READ | Harbhajan Singh has a word of advice for Ravi Bishnoi as he quashes comparison with Chahal

Ravi Bishnoi was the Under-19 World Cup's leading wicket-taker with 17 wickets in six matches. His aggression in final did cause some problems for the youngster as he has received a sanction from the ICC after his un-gentlemanlike behaviour in the final. After the match, there was a physical altercation between a few players of both India and Bangladesh. Bishnoi was awarded five demerit points by cricket's apex body.

ALSO READ | Ravi Bishnoi sends off Bangladeshi batsman with Hindi abuse in U-19 World Cup final: Watch

IPL 2020: Ravi Bishnoi to make IPL debut for Kings XI Punjab

In December, the Kings XI Punjab went all out for the leg-spinning Bishnoi who earnt himself a deal worth ₹2 crore. The youngster will now join the likes of KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mayank Agarwal and Sheldon Cottrell at the camp. He will also be playing under Anil Kumble, who is the new head coach of the Punjab team after Mike Hesson departed for the Royal Challengers. Bishnoi is currently 19 and made his domestic debut for Rajasthan. In the Under-19 match against Japan, Bishnoi did not even concede a single run before he took four Japanese wickets.

ALSO READ | Netizens hail 'snakecharmer' Ravi Bishnoi as the leggie leads India's fightback in final