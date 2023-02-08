Ravi Shastri Gives His 'brutal' Take On Pitch Debate Ahead Of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

After captain Rohit Sharma, it is Team India's former coach Ravi Shastri who has given his take on the tussle that has taken place over the Nagpur pitch ahead of India vs Australia match. Nagpur will host the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which is set to commence from tomorrow. About the pitch issue Ravi Shastri in his usual manner has presented his view.

Shastri spoke on The ICC Review, where he revealed how as a coach he would have addressed the upcoming series."India should look to win 4-0, we’re playing at home." Calling himself brutal, Shastri added, "I’m brutal. I’ve been to two tours of Australia, I know what’s happened."My mindset would be, ‘How can I beat Australia 4-0 if I’m the coach’, which means day one, I want a ball to pitch on leg stump and hit off stump. I want it to rip. "

Ahead of the start of the first Test, the pitch has become a major talking point, with some Australian experts alleging India of doctoring the pitch for their benefit. Shastri addressed the matter and gave his opinion, he did reveal what kind of pitch he would have asked for, had he been the coach. "If someone asks me what kind of pitch? Expect that. If you lose the toss, expect the ball to turn in the first session of play. That’s what I want, and take it from there."

While it is widely known among the experts that in the game of cricket that the pitch plays an important role, however, experts also say that nothing lasts in front of the skill of the player. So, as two of the foremost teams are about to square off in the longest format of the game, a battle will ensue where the skill of one team will go up against the skill of another and the one that will imply itself better with the playing conditions will emerge as the victor.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy schedule

The four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy will start on February 9, 2023. The first match will be played in Nagpur at the VCA Stadium. Following this, the second match will be played in Delhi from 17 to 21 February. The third match will take place in Dharamshala from 1 to 5 March. The series will culminate in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium, which has lately been the destination for all the concluding matches. The fourth Test will be played from 9 to 13 March.