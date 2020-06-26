Ravi Shastri Hits Back Comically At Yuvraj Singh Over 1983 WC Tweet For 2011 WC Troll

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is a jovial character who is known for his fun-loving nature. The southpaw never misses an opportunity to troll his teammates. A couple of months ago, Yuvraj Singh had pulled Ravi Shastri's leg and now the India head coach has given it back to Yuvraj in some style.

Ravi Shastri trolls Yuvraj Singh by giving him a taste of his own medicine

During the 9-year anniversary of India's 2011 World Cup triumph, Ravi Shastri had congratulated the Indian team by uploading a post on Twitter. In his post, while congratulating everyone, he only tagged Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar. Unhappy with not being tagged, Yuvraj Singh commented on Ravi Shastri's tweet saying that he could have tagged him and MS Dhoni as well who were a part of the famous win. Yuvraj Singh was the Man of the Tournament in the 2011 campaign while MS Dhoni played a match-winning knock off 91* off 79 balls in the final to guide India home.

Many Congratulations Guys! Something you will cherish all your life. Just like we from the 1983 group #WorldCup2011 - @sachin_rt @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/1CjZMJPHZh — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 2, 2020

Thanks senior ! U can tag me and mahi also we were also part of it 😂 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 2, 2020

Ravi Shastri is not someone who lets things go easily. On Thursday, Yuvraj Singh and Ravi Shastri were involved in yet another entertaining banter, which left the fans in splits. However, this time, it was Ravi Shastri's turn to have the last laugh. Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter to congratulate Team India on the 37th anniversary of the historic triumph of the 1983 World Cup.

A moment of national pride, our seniors lifted the 1983 Cricket World Cup on this day 🇮🇳 🏆 Congratulations to every member of the 1983 team 👏🏻👏🏻 You set the benchmark for us to achieve the same in 2011! Looking forward to India becoming a world champion in all sports 👍🏻👊🏻 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 25, 2020

However, Yuvraj didn't tag any player from the 1983 World Cup-winning side, which was quickly pointed out by Ravi Shastri as he commented on the post saying that he had failed to tag then India captain Kapil Dev as well as him. In the end, Yuvraj Singh left a comment on Shastri's tweet which read, "Hahahahaha senior! You are a legend on and off the field.. Kapil paaji was a different league altogether.”

Thanks, Junior! You can tag me and Kaps also 😂 - @therealkapildev https://t.co/EZqRbzYTT7 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 25, 2020

Hahahahaha senior ! Your a legend on and off the field 🤪👍👊🏽 Kapil Paaji was a different league altogether — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 25, 2020

Thursday marked the 37th anniversary of India lifting its first ODI World Cup in 1983. The 1983 World Cup final is one of India's most memorable matches as India defended a modest total of 183 against the mighty West Indies team. At the start of the 1983 World Cup, not many considered India as the team that could actually lift the 1983 World Cup. However, contrary to all expectations, India managed to do the unthinkable as they became the first team besides the West Indies to lay their hands on the coveted silverware.

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC TWITTER