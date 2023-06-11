Virat Kohli Posts Cryptic Story Ahead Of WTC 2023 Final Day 5; 'We Have No Room For...'

The Day 4 of the India vs Australia, ICC World Test Championship 2023 final concluded with India’s fourth innings total at 164/3, requiring 280 runs to win in 97 overs. Earlier in the game, Australia scored 469 runs in the first innings, while India got bowled out for 296 runs in reply. The Aussies then declared the third innings with a score of 270/8 setting a mammoth 444-run target for India.

Former India skipper Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 44 off 60 balls on Day 4 as stumps were called. Alongside Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane stood at the other end after scoring 20 off 59. Heading into the final day of the ICC WTC Final, Kohli and Rahane are expected to continue showing resilience, providing India a best chase for victory.

However, ahead of the last day’s play at The Oval Stadium in London, Virat Kohli took to his official Instagram handle and shared a cryptic story. The 34-year-old shared a quote in his stories that read, “If we have too many worries, fears and doubts, we have no room for living and loving. We need to practice letting go”. It is unclear if Kohli referred to any particular moment/individual by sharing the quote.

"They can breathe a sigh of relief"

Popularly known as the ‘Chase Master’, Kohli will walk out to bat on the last day of the WTC final as India need 280 more runs. If the Rohit Sharma-led team emerge victorious on Sunday, it will be India’s first ICC title since 2013. As reported by ICC, ahead of the WTC Final, Kohli made notable revelations about career to the world cricket governing body.

“What motivates me is knowing that the opportunity I have every game that I play for India, to make my team win. I don't think in sport there is any bigger motivation than that. I wake up every morning of any game that I play believing that I'm going to be the guy who is going to make my team win,” said Kohli.

“I'm still as excited to be the man that helps my team when I'm batting out there. I want my team to feel comfortable and they can breathe a sigh of relief that I'm out there and (knowing) I can do the job. That's something that I've always taken a lot of pride in and I feel very grateful, as I said, to be in that position where the team can expect that from me. I still wake up every morning believing that I can be the man for the team,” he added.