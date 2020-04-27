Ravi Shastri Reveals Enforcing 'proud' Habit In Virat Kohli's Current Indian Team

Former Indian cricket captain Ravi Shastri has been the head coach of the Indian cricket team since July 2017. The Indian team has performed reasonably well in his tenure except for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 debacle. Ravi Shastri can be considered as a vital cog in India's improved performances overseas.

ALSO READ | Mohammad Amir calls Virat Kohli 'matchless'; reveals his all-time favourite batsman

The former India all-rounder was brought on board after India's loss to Pakistan in the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy. Since then, he has made a lot of changes in the way the Indian team functions which have, in turn, resulted in improved performances. However, there's one habit he has inculcated into the Indian team which he takes a lot of pride in.

Ravi Shastri speaks on how he instilled punctuality in the Indian team

While speaking on a talk show Breakfast with Champions, Ravi Shastri revealed that he is always punctual and taking 'pride' in having such a quality in him. Ravi Shastri added that he never likes giving excuses and added that if anyone is called somewhere, decency demands them to be punctual.

ALSO READ | David Warner trolls Virat Kohli & RCB for not being able to win an IPL title

Ravi Shastri further said that it was a great quality in a human being and especially when they are in a team. Ravi Shastri also said how he had instilled the same habit in the Indian team as well. He added that punctuality is paramount in the current Indian team, led by Virat Kohli.

Ravi Shastri further said that if the bus team is set to leave at 9:00 AM for example, it will leave exactly at the same time. With Virat Kohli also being amongst those cricketers very particular on discipline in performance, it seems that these factors bring the coach and captain on the same page.

Ravi Shastri also narrated an incident from 2007 when the current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was late for a practice session in Chittagong and was left behind as a result. After that incident, Shastri claimed that Ganguly used to reach the bus 10 minutes before it left everytime.

ALSO READ | India lockdown: Sourav Ganguly unsure of insurance money for stakeholders if event is cancelled

Although in the past, Sourav Ganguly's punctuality was questioned by many opposition players as well such as former Australia captain Steve Waugh, the BCCI President himself refuted Shastri's claim on the same talk show, at a time when there was a public fallout between them. However, in recent times, it seems that the duo have patched up as Shastri was full of praise for Ganguly's appointment for Indian cricket's top job in October 2019, calling him a 'natural leader' as per multiple media reports back then.

ALSO READ | India lockdown: Sourav Ganguly pays his last respects to PK Banerjee, heaps praise on his positivity

IMAGE COURTESY: BCCI.TV