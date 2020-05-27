Ravi Shastri Turns 58: Fans Send 'Cheers!' Amidst Entertaining Memes To Indian Head Coach

Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri on Wednesday celebrated his 58th birthday with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Virat Kohli and other Indian cricketers taking to social media to wish their coach. After retiring from cricket, Ravi Shastri found success first as a popular commentator and then as the head coach of Indian cricket team. Ravi Shastri has often been credited for his bold and fearless approach.

Ravi Shastri birthday: Fans troll Team India coach with comical Ravi Shastri memes

Ravi Shastri is a popular figure when it comes to social media trolls. Previously fans have posted various Ravi Shastri memes online and on the occasion of Ravi Shastri birthday, fans flooded Twitter with Ravi Shastri memes

Ravi Shastri birthday: A look at Ravi Shastri coaching career

Ravi Shastri first took up Indian cricket's top job in 2014 when he was appointed as the team's director for the Test series against England. While Duncan Fletcher's contract with the team ended after the 2015 World Cup, Shastri continued to be with the team until 2016 which is when Anil Kumble was made the head coach. Ravi Shastri finally replaced Kumble in 2017 and has since been remained with the team. During his tenure, Ravi Shastri has guided India to historic wins in Australia, South Africa and Sri Lanka as coach of the national team.

Ravi Shastri birthday: Recalling Ravi Shastri Audi car episode

While speaking on Sony Ten Pit Stop show, Ravi Shastri spoke the historic 1985 World Championship cricket series in Australia and also the discussion in the Indian team dressing room if someone wins the top prize, i.e. an Audi. Recalling the incident, Shastri said that Kapil Dev told everyone that if he receives the Audi, he will keep 25% to himself and share the rest.

Shastri further said that he did not agree to the decision and was pretty straightforward with this reply that the car stays with the winner. In the end, the Ravi Shastri Audi car has stayed with the cricketer till date, who was called the 'Champion of Champions'. The car remains one of his prized possessions and takes it out for a ride every Sunday in Mumbai.

(IMAGE: BCCI / TWITTER)