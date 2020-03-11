Ravindra Jadeja Better Than 'never Evolving' Ravichandran Ashwin: Dilip Doshi

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was recently selected in the 15-man squad for India's upcoming home series against South Africa. The IND vs SA series is scheduled to be played between March 12 and March 18. The IND vs SA series is the last international assignment for the Indian team before the ‘Men in Blue’ join their respective franchises in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020).

#TeamIndia for 3-match ODI series against SA - Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill. pic.twitter.com/HD53LRAhoh — BCCI (@BCCI) March 8, 2020

Ind vs SA: Dilip Doshi lauds Ravindra Jadeja

In an interview with a leading Indian daily, former Indian spinner Dilip Doshi hailed Ravindra Jadeja as the best Indian spinner at the moment. While Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin once formed a lethal spin duo for India across all formats, Doshi believes the latter has not been able to evolve with time. When asked to give his pick as the best spinner in the world, the former cricketer picked Australia['s Nathan Lyon by saying that he has a “classical action” and a “good attitude”.

Dilip Doshi also expressed his concern about the current spinners not focusing on the stock ball. He believed that the bowlers these days are more focused on perfecting the ‘doosra’ instead. He advised modern spinners for mastering the stock ball first according to match situations.

India vs South Africa live streaming

The India vs South Africa live streaming for the 1st ODI will take place on Thursday, March 12 starting 1.30 PM IST on Hotstar and Jio TV.

IPL 2020: Ravindra Jadeja to resume CSK duties

In the upcoming IPL 2020, Ravindra Jadeja will once again be seen dazzling with his all-round abilities for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Jadeja was retained by the franchise for ₹7 crore during the recently concluded IPL 2020 trading window. The cricketer has been part of the MS Dhoni-led side since IPL 2012 and was part of the team’s victorious 2018 campaign.

