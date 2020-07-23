Ravindra Jadeja Dresses Up For 'Netflix Date', CSK Floored With His Fashion Sense

Indian Premier League side Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cricketer Ravindra Jadeja is not only a rockstar on the field but off the field as well. He is loved by his fans for his fashion sense and is seen as a trendsetter right from hairstyle to donning suits. Recently, the cricketer posted a picture on his social media which garnered praise from his current IPL side.

Ready for my Netflix date 😂📺 pic.twitter.com/7b7YzYD8Hv — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 22, 2020

CSK compliments Ravindra Jadeja for his latest picture

Ravindra Jadeja on Wednesday posted a picture of his new look as he prepared for his 'Netflix date'. In the picture, the cricketer can be seen wearing a blazer, red T-shirt and white trousers. After Ravindra Jadeja posted the picture on Twitter, CSK complimented the all-rounder in a unique fashion. Here's what CSK wrote about Ravindra Jadeja's latest fashion



Looks like a dress to kill, not chill. 😋 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) July 22, 2020

Ravindra Jadeja has been quite active on social during lockdown posting videos of social media. The all-rounder, who is staying at his farmhouse during the lockdown, posted a video of spending time with horses. In one of the videos, Ravindra Jadeja can be seen riding his royal ride - a horse around his farmhouse. Last month, Jadeja showcased his poetic side on social media while sharing a picture of former India captain MS Dhoni. The all-rounder wrote a poem in Hindi while calling the CSK captain his 'big brother'.

Ravindra Jadeja to soon return back to cricket

Ravindra Jadeja's wait to finally play cricket could soon come to an end with BCCI all set to conduct the IPL 2020 tournament during the October-November window. After ICC decided to postpone the T20 World Cup until next year, the path was clear for BCCI to go ahead and conduct the IPL 2020 tournament during that period.

However, the BCCI is yet to decide on the final IPL dates. The IPL Governing Council has convened an emergent meeting on Friday to decide the IPL dates. The original IPL date was March 29 with Mumbai Indians playing the opening match against CSK led by MS Dhoni. But the tournament was postponed due to coronavirus fear. The IPL 2020 is also considered as a crucial tournament for MS Dhoni's chances of making his comeback into the Team India setup.

Ravindra Jadeja IPL stats

Coming to Ravindra Jadeja's overall IPL stats, the 31-year-old has played 170 matches till and has scored 1,927 runs at an average of over 24 and strike-rate of 122.66. When it comes to bowling, the left-arm spinner has bagged 110 wickets at a strike-rate of 23.1 and economy of just over 7.

