Ravindra Jadeja Gives BIG Injury Update, Twitter Lauds Star For Contributions In Australia

Ravindra Jadeja suffered a thumb injury on Day 3 of the third Test against Australia. The southpaw coped a vicious Mitchell Starc delivery on his left thumb as an already depleted Indian side suffered yet another crushing blow. Jadeja was later ruled out for about six weeks, which could very well get extended depending upon further scans and treatment. Now, an injury update has been provided by the cricketer himself.

Ravindra Jadeja injury update: Southpaw completes successful surgery

On Tuesday, Jadeja took to Twitter and said that he is going to be out of action for a while. He also revealed that his surgery was done and dusted. The left-hander also assured his fans that he will soon return to cricket with a bang.

Out of action for a https://t.co/ouz0ilet9j completed. But will soon return with a bang!💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/Uh3zQk7Srn — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) January 12, 2021

As soon as Jadeja posted the tweet, fans flooded the comments section with their responses. Several reactions poured in as fans lauded and thanked Jadeja for his contribution during the course of the tour. Here's a look at how fans reacted.

Jadeja has been in exceptional form in the ongoing Australia tour. The Saurashtra lad performed exceedingly well in the limited-overs series and followed it up with a scintillating all-round effort in the second and third Tests of the series. Jadeja's injury is a massive setback for the visitors going into India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 at the Gabba in Brisbane. It will be interesting to see if Ravindra Jadeja recovers in time for the all-important India vs England 2021 series. The India vs England 2021 series will see the two teams compete across four Tests, five T20Is and three ODIs from February 5 to March 28.

India show great character to secure draw from improbable situation

Chasing a target of 407, India started their innings on Day 5 with an overnight score of 98/2 but lost skipper Ajinkya Rahane early on Day 5. However, Pant was promoted up the batting order, and stitched a 148-run partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara and brought India back into the game. The southpaw played a counter-attacking knock of 97 and fell short of his century by just three runs.

After Pant departed for a well-made 97, all eyes were on Pujara and Hanuma Vihari who had around 45 overs to survive. To Indian fans' disarray, Pujara was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood for 77, leaving two new batsmen, Vihari and R Ashwin, at the crease. However, Hanuma Vihari and R Ashwin showed immense grit and determination by batting almost 43 overs to secure a draw in the India vs Australia 3rd Test.

India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 live streaming details

Meanwhile, the series is still poised at 1-1 with the fourth and final Test to be played at the Gabba in Brisbane from January 15-19. For India vs Australia 4th Test live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX) at 5:30 AM (IST) on Friday, January 15. For India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia.

