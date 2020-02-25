Ravindra Jadeja's Sword Celebration: The Story Behind It Finally Revealed

Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja is widely regarded as one of the finest all-rounders in world cricket. Jadeja has proven to be a genuine match-winner for the national side and often contributes with both bat and ball in all formats of the game. The Gujarat-based cricketer is also a livewire on the field, who has garnered praise from even legendary fielder like former South African player Jonty Rhodes.

Also Read | RCB Set To Unleash Their Own 'Ravindra Jadeja' From Bengal During IPL 2020

Ravindra Jadeja sword celebration: The story behind the famous celebration

Ravindra Jadeja has scored 1,844 runs in Tests with one century and 14 half-centuries to his credit. The left-handed batsman has also scored an additional 2,296 runs in ODIs with 12 fifties at a strike-rate of 85.96. It has been noted that whenever the all-rounder achieves a batting milestone of scoring a 50 or a 100, he waves his bat like a sword much to the delight of Indian supporters.

Ravindra Jadeja brought out the sword celebration after passing 50 on day two at the SCG. pic.twitter.com/n8uyUtfP8W — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) January 4, 2019

Also Read | IPL 2020: CSK's Hilarious Hollywood Reply To Ravindra Jadeja Joining Mumbai Indians

In a similar occasion, Ravindra Jadeja scored a match-defining 90 against England in a 2016 Test match at Mohali. At a press conference after the day’s play, the cricketer was asked the secret behind the special ‘Ravindra Jadeja sword celebration’. He smilingly responded by saying that the 'Ravindra Jadeja sword celebration' is a trademark Rajputana style, which he has been following. He concluded by saying that since he cannot bring a sword to the ground, he waves his bat like a sword instead for the Ravindra Jadeja sword celebration. Interestingly, the all-rounder also hails from a Rajputana family in Gujarat.

Also Read | Jonty Rhodes Names CSK Duo Suresh Raina And Ravindra Jadeja As Favourite All-time Fielders

IPL 2020: Ravindra Jadeja to feature in CSK team 2020 once again

In the upcoming Indian Premier League season (IPL 2020), Ravindra Jadeja will once again be seen dazzling with his all-round abilities for the CSK team 2020. Jadeja was retained by the franchise for ₹7 crore during the recently concluded IPL 2020 trading window. The cricketer has been part of the MS Dhoni-led side since IPL 2012 and was part of the team’s victorious 2018 campaign.

Also Read | Ind Vs WI, 3rd ODI: Ravindra Jadeja Reveals Game-changing Advice Given To Shardul Thakur