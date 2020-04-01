Sanjay Manjrekar Trolled By Twitterati For Trying To Get Witty With 'sweep' Tweet

Former Indian cricketer-turned-analyst Sanjay Manjrekar was recently ousted from the commentary panel by the BCCI. A source revealed that the BCCI was not happy with his work which led to his ouster. Sanjay Manjrekar has been infamous for his controversial comments on cricketers in the past. Over the last couple of years, he has received a lot of flak from the fans. Be it getting in a feud with fellow commentator Harsha Bhogle or calling cricketer Ravindra Jadeja a 'bits and pieces' cricketer, Sanjay Manjrekar has always grabbed headlines.

Sanjay Manrekar trolled mercilessly for his latest tweet

Sanjay Manjrekar is currently at home like many others because of the coronavirus pandemic. Because of the Ccronavirus outbreak, most people have to take up the daily chores that their house needs. Sanjay Manjrekar, too, seems to be feeling the impact of the same. As with most Sanjay Manjrekar posts, trollers and memers started flooding the replies of this latest Sanjay Manjrekar tweet.

Sanjay Manjrekar took to Twitter and posted a tweet where he compared sweeping a cricket ball to sweeping the floor and added that both need the same technique. As soon as he posted the tweet, fans started trolling him for trying to be witty and failing miserably. Let's take a look at few of the reactions.

Look out for the 'bits & pieces' of dust that you may not see, & are left behind!



The missus might give you a beating! — Ali Bakrolwala (@Bakrolwala) April 1, 2020

No Sanjay, you gotta sit down completely 😂 — Saraswat Mandarapu (@SarasMandarapu) April 1, 2020

Yes definately..

But this is for married sportsman.😂😂 — Rishav Prasoon (@PrasoonRishav) April 1, 2020

Oh!! You mean you are a failure here as well?? — Capt Rahul Sharma (@imcaptRS) April 1, 2020

So you mean you're doing your net practice under watchful eyes of your wife. — SUDAM GHOSH (@SUDAMGHOSH10) April 1, 2020

You can't improve your skills to sweep a cricket ball now.

But, you may still improve in sweeping the floor. — Arun Kumar (@ArunKumar3165) April 1, 2020

IMAGE COURTESY: SANJAY MANJREKAR TWITTER