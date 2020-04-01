The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Sanjay Manjrekar Trolled By Twitterati For Trying To Get Witty With 'sweep' Tweet

Cricket News

Sanjay Manjrekar took to Twitter and posted a tweet where he compared sweeping a cricket ball to sweeping the floor and added that both need the same technique.

Written By Jatin Malu | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sanjay Manjrekar

Former Indian cricketer-turned-analyst Sanjay Manjrekar was recently ousted from the commentary panel by the BCCI. A source revealed that the BCCI was not happy with his work which led to his ouster. Sanjay Manjrekar has been infamous for his controversial comments on cricketers in the past. Over the last couple of years, he has received a lot of flak from the fans. Be it getting in a feud with fellow commentator Harsha Bhogle or calling cricketer Ravindra Jadeja a 'bits and pieces' cricketer, Sanjay Manjrekar has always grabbed headlines.

ALSO READ | Harsha Bhogle surprises Twitterati with no Robin Singh in India's best fielders list

Sanjay Manrekar trolled mercilessly for his latest tweet

Sanjay Manjrekar is currently at home like many others because of the coronavirus pandemic. Because of the Ccronavirus outbreak, most people have to take up the daily chores that their house needs. Sanjay Manjrekar, too, seems to be feeling the impact of the same. As with most Sanjay Manjrekar posts, trollers and memers started flooding the replies of this latest Sanjay Manjrekar tweet.

Sanjay Manjrekar took to Twitter and posted a tweet where he compared sweeping a cricket ball to sweeping the floor and added that both need the same technique. As soon as he posted the tweet, fans started trolling him for trying to be witty and failing miserably. Let's take a look at few of the reactions.

ALSO READ | Harsha Bhogle says he would have been at Wankhede Stadium for IPL if all was well

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians star Mitchell McClenaghan mocks UK's response to coronavirus

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 set to be cancelled due to coronavirus crisis, no mega auction next year: Report

IMAGE COURTESY: SANJAY MANJREKAR TWITTER

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Nizamuddin
HANSAL MEHTA QUESTIONS BJP GOVT
COVID-19
SATYA NADELLA’S WIFE DONATES ₹ 4 CR
PM CARES
JAITLEY'S SON DONATES TO PM-CARES
Rohit Sharma
NETIZENS HAIL ROHIT SHARMA
Shahid Khaqan
ABBASI SLAMS IMRAN KHAN
Nizamuddin
SHIVRAJ CHOUHAN ON NIZAMUDDIN CASE