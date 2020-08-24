Ravindra Jadeja Works Out In Dubai Room With 'Mallu Song', Fans Left In Splits: Watch

Chennai Super Kings arrived in the United Arab Emirates ahead of the IPL 2020 on Friday. Captain MS Dhoni was also seen travelling with his squad. The cricketer, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket, also made the headlines after his selfless act made the headlines. CSK director George John took to social media to share how the CSK skipper gave up his business class seat to him, going onto sit in the economy section of the flight himself. After holding a brief training camp in Chennai, CSK were pictured travelling to the UAE.

During the course of the IPL 2020, CSK will be based out of Dubai. However, despite arriving in the UAE, the players will now be subjected to a six-day isolation period. During the isolation period, all the players will be tested for COVID-19 on Days 1, 3 and 6. Following the tests, all players testing negative for the virus will be allowed to enter the tournament’s bio-bubble, post which training will begin. However, according to the latest video shared by CSK, one player has already started training from the confines of his hotel room.

CSK share Jadeja training video

CSK took to their social media handles to share a video of Ravindra Jadeja training in the room. In the video, Ravindra Jadeja is seeing lying on his back in the hotel room, as he trains with a pair of weights. Along with the video, CSK cheekily claimed that one knows they’re in Dubai when someone starts working out to ‘Mallu’ songs. As Ravindra Jadeja is working out, the popular song “Be Free (Pallivaalu Bhadravattakam)” by Vidya Vox featuring Vandana Iyer is heard playing in the background. Notably, the Gulf region is home to a large section of people living there who are originally from the state of Kerela.

Haha also try the LACCHA MALLU PARATHA 😂🥰❤💞🙌🙌🥰 WHEN IS UR QUARANTINE GONNA END? We r so excited to see stalk u around the city & On practise grounds 😘😘😘 — Dr.SS (🇦🇪🇮🇳I❤#Shehnaaz,Sidhart,Mahi ) (@Dr_Shweta_luv) August 23, 2020

After CSK shared the video online, several fans reacted to the clip featuring Ravindra Jadeja as well. Some fans praised the cricketer’s physique as well as Ravindra Jadeja’s workout routine. Many others also wished the all-rounder for the IPL 2020, appealing to him to bring the Cup home for CSK. Several fans also couldn’t hold their excitement at seeing the all-rounder workout to a regional song.

Happened to me in past. When I went first time to UAE in 2006, I wondered if it's some part of Kerala The People i got to see first, right from Airport, our driver, food he got us, Tea, FM and more..😉 — Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) August 23, 2020

Several cricketers have started training in their rooms ahead of IPL 2020

Ravindra Jadeja is not the only cricketer who is using his time in isolation to build up his fitness. Players from several other IPL 2020 franchises have resorted to training inside their rooms, making the most of their self-isolation. Kolkata Knight Riders bowler Sandeep Warrier was also seen practising hand inside his hotel. In the video shared by KKR online, the bowler is seen using his tension rope innovatively as he ties it to the balcony to perform a series of exercises. In a similar video shared by Mumbai Indians, spinner Rahul Chahar is also visible skipping inside his room, as he begins training for the IPL 2020.

