IPL 2020: CSK's Top 5 Highest Wicket-takers Of All-time Ft. Ravindra Jadeja

The IPL 2020 is all set to commence in the UAE from September 19 and will go on till November 10. The 13th edition of the tournament was originally slated to start on March 29 but the cash-rich league was indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. With the IPL 2020 soon approaching, teams are leaving no stone unturned to prepare themselves for the tournament.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is one of the most successful franchises in the IPL with three titles to their name. They are the only team in the history of the tournament who have made it to the playoffs in every season they have been a part of. CSK is also the only team in the IPL who have managed to defend their title. Over the years, CSK have had some brilliant players who have contributed to their success immensely. Let's take a look at CSK's top 5 highest wicket-takers of all-time.

1. Dwayne Bravo - Matches: 89, Wickets: 104

Dwayne Bravo has been with CSK since 2011 and has been instrumental in their success. The all-rounder has bagged 104 wickets in 89 matches for CSK. Bravo bowls with a lot of variation and his most lethal weapon are his slower yorkers. Bravo has been MS Dhoni's go-to man for years now. His ability to bowl at the death is what separates him from the rest. Dwayne Bravo has also won two Purple Caps in 2013 and 2015.

2. Ravichandran Ashwin - Matches: 97, Wickets: 90

Ravichandran Ashwin rose through ranks during his stint with CSK. MS Dhoni showed immense belief in the local lad and gave him the responsibility to bowl with the new ball. Ashwin stood up to expectations as he delivered goods for CSK on most occasions. The Delhi Capitals star has grabbed 90 wickets in 97 matches for CSK. He played a key role in CSK's title-winning campaigns in 2010 and 2011.

3. Ravindra Jadeja - Matches: 102, Wickets: 81

Ravindra Jadeja has been a crucial part of the Chennai outfit since he came on board with the franchise in 2012. The southpaw is known for his disciplined bowling who bowls his overs quickly. Ravindra Jadeja has picked 81 wickets in 102 matches for the three-time IPL champions. The Saurashtra lad often chipped in with vital breakthroughs during the middle overs.

4. Albie Morkel - Matches: 78, Wickets: 76

Albie Morkel was CSK's frontline seamer during the initial few years of the IPL. The South African international was known to swing the ball both ways. Morkel managed to pick 76 wickets in 78 matches for CSK. Besides his consistent bowling, Albie Morkel was also an explosive batsman who helped CSK win matches from next-to-impossible situations.

5. Mohit Sharma - Matches: 48, Wickets: 58

Mohit Sharma had become MS Dhoni's go-to bowler at the death during his stint with CSK. The right-arm pacer was known for his slowers ones and deceptive cutters. He also surprised batsmen with his change in pace. Mohit Sharma represented CSK in 48 matches and picked 58 wickets. He also won the Purple Cap in the year 2014.

IMAGE COURTESY: IPLT20.COM