RBCC Vs RCCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Rome Live

Rome Bangla CC (RBCC) will go up against Roma Capanelle Cricket Club (RCCC) in ECS T10 Rome, which will be played at the Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground. The match is scheduled to take place on Friday, September 4 at 4:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our RBCC vs RCCC match prediction, RBCC vs RCCC Dream11 team and the probable RBCC vs RCCC playing 11. ECS T10 Rome live streaming in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

RBCC vs RCCC live: RBCC vs RCCC Dream11 prediction and preview

The home team, RCCC, haven't had the best of tournaments so far and are at the bottom of the points table with no wins. The upcoming match against RBCC will give them a chance to get their first points on the table. However, it will be far from an easy task, considering their performances in the tournament so far.

On the other hand, RBCC are third on the points table and the upcoming match against RCCC provides them with an opportunity to push for a place in the semi-final. While RBCC are the clear favourites in this match, RCCC will be looking to put up a tough fight against a vastly stronger opponent. With two valuable points up for grabs, fans should be in for an entertaining game of cricket in Rome.

RBCC vs RCCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the RBCC vs RCCC Dream11 team

RBCC vs RCCC Dream11 prediction: RBCC vs RCCC Dream11 team: RBCC squad

Dewpura Tinusha, Kadir Abdul, Ahmed MD Rahat, Dewan Rana, Rahaman Saidur, Hossain MD Bilal Bhuyain, Hossain Fahad, Tariqul Islam, Guneththi Ravidu, Hossain Mohammed Mihir, Amin Munsurul, Bhomic Chandra Bikash, Sharif SM Raihan, Ahmed Anik, Ahmed Rajib, Monsur Mojammel, Chowdhury Shoel Ahmed, Miah Alamin

RBCC vs RCCC Dream11 prediction: RBCC vs RCCC Dream11 team: RCCC squad

Vikram Sharda, Leandro Jayarajah, Suresh Anton, Zaryan Ijaz, Maruf Anowar, Safi Badar, Usman Raja, Sumair Ali, Kiran Ginkal, Anisur Rahman, Muhammmad Bilal, James Blackburn, Alfonso Jayarajah, Joy Abedin, Giorgio Cossuto, Ragesh Ramakrishnan, Dane Kirby, Massimo Da Costa, Giorgio Scalco, Alessandro Sabelli, Giuseppe Piperno, Kevin Kekulawala, Emi Ghulam, Ali Ghulam, Ijaz Ahmmad, Sidath De Zoysa, Michele Morettini, Andrea Amati, Ion Racila, Reddy Vajrala

RBCC vs RCCC Dream11 prediction: RBCC vs RCCC top picks

R Vajrala

B Bhuyain

V Sharda

RBCC vs RCCC Dream11 team

RBCC vs RCCC match prediction

As per our RBCC vs RCCC match prediction, RBCC are favourites to win the match.

Note: The RBCC vs RCCC Dream11 prediction, RBCC vs RCCC top picks and RBCC vs RCCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The RBCC vs RCCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image credits: European cricket