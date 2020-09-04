ECS T10 Rome KCC Vs KLCC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Kings XI Cricket Club will square off against Kent Lanka Cricket Club in the league match of the ECS T10 Rome on Friday, September 4. The match will be played at the Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground. Here are the KCC vs KLCC live streaming details, information on how to watch KCC vs KLCC live in India and where to catch the KCC vs KLCC live scores.

Also Read: ECS T10 Rome BCC Vs KCC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

KCC vs KLCC live streaming: KCC vs KLCC live scores and preview

With both teams yet to register a win in the tournament chances of making it to the semi-final are done and dusted as the league stage nears an end. Despite losing out on a chance to qualify for semi-final, this match will be important for both the teams as a win will keep them in the hunt for a place in the Shield Final for the 3rd place on Saturday evening.

Also Read: IPL 2020: RCB Gives A 'Terminator' Effect To Skipper Virat Kohli's One-handed Stunner

KCC vs KLCC live streaming: ECS T10 Rome weather and pitch report

The KCC vs KLCC ECS T10 Rome live match will see no rain interruptions due to which both the teams will get a chance to play their full quota of overs. The pitch is extremely good for batting and putting up a defendable total on board. The team winning the toss would look to bat first.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Bowling Coach Ryan Harris Lauds Players' Work Ethics

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: KCC vs KLCC live in India and KCC vs KLCC live streaming details

The telecast of KCC vs KLCC live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy KCC vs KLCC live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. The ECS T10 Rome live streaming will begin at 12:30 PM IST. For KCC vs KLCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's official Twitter page.

Also Read IPL 2020: 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma Smashes Bowlers During Training, Mumbai Indians Post Pics

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: Squads for KCC vs KLCC match

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: KCC squad

Simranjit Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Jagjit Singh, Jaipal Singh, Jagmeet Singh, Kulmeet Singh, Vikas Kumar, Noman Ali, Atiq Tabraiz, Harmanjeet Singh, Ram Jaspal, Sarbjit Singh, Abdul Kashif, Salman Ali

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: KLCC squad

Danushka Prasanna Silva, Rangana Perera, Murugaiya Kanageshwaram, Bashitha Pieres, Jagath de Silva, Lakshan Fernando, Nalaka, Lakmal, Nimesh, Sankalpa, Lasidu, Santhanam Irosh Vimukthi, Nevil Renath, Alessio Herath, Sameera Fernando, Malshan Fernando, Kumarasinghe, Niroshaka, Muthumala Sudarshana, Tikiriyadura Prasanna Silva, Jayamanna

Image Credit: Daniel Weston / Twitter