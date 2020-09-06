Virat Kohli's Training Mantra For RCB: 'Reduce Workload, But I Want Intensity In Practice'

With the much anticipated IPL 2020 nearing, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are ensuring that they leave no stone unturned in their preparations. As the team trains in Sharjah, skipper Virat Kohli came up with a serious message for his teammates in order to get full efficiency from them.

After the completion of their six-day quarantine period, the Virat Kohli-led side wasted no time in getting back to their training. In a video posted by the official Twitter handle of RCB, the skipper could be heard suggesting that their workload will be reduced during the fielding sessions but full efficiency is demanded from them.

"If we feel like that the workload is being high initially, we can communicate but I want quality when we do lesser work. I don't want guys running around for 2-2.5 hours and then feeling tired. Let's reduce the workload but let's do it with efficiency. I want to see the intensity in our practice sessions," Kohli said.

The RCB squad has adopted a new personalised training approach for IPL 2020 during their three-week training camp at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai. In an official statement released by RCB, the franchise's head of cricket operations, Mike Hesson spoke about how a single training plan will not suit the players considering the current scenario as well as the player's mindset due to the pandemic.

The franchise's head coach, Simon Katich, also spoke about the training programme designed to ensure the player's bodies are prepared for the rigorous tournament and also enough time is provided to them to work on their skills. Split-group sessions have been designed by the management to ensure the same.

RCB in IPL 2020

Virat Kohli will be leading the three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore as they eye their maiden IPL crown. The entire RCB squad is currently staying at the Waldorf Astoria, a location decided by the RCB franchise owners. The extravagant Waldorf Astoria has a stunning view and is considered to be one of the most spacious and attractive hotels in Dubai. It is located at Crescent Road in Palm Jumeirah.

The RCB had finished as the second-best side on three occasions in the 2009, 2011, and 2016 editions respectively, and has also finished as the wooden-spooners on numerous occasions as well. It remains to be seen whether a change in the venue can revive their fortunes as Bangalore's hunt for the elusive silverware continues.

