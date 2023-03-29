RCB Pacer Harshal Patel Speaks Out Against New IPL Rule; 'This Doesn't Solve The Problem'

The Indian Premier League governing body is all set to introduce several new rules during the forthcoming IPL 2023 season, in a bid to make the game more exciting. One of the rules to be introduced in IPL 2023 is the option for teams to take DRS calls on decisions concerning wide and waist-high no-balls. While this particular rule was implemented successfully during the recently, concluded Women’s Premier League 2023, it has certainly divided the opinions of players.

In a recent conversation with ESPNcricinfo, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Harshal Patel spoke up against the rule. While admitting that he will use a review for close umpiring calls, the 32-year-old argued that the use of technology in determining a wide or a waist-high no-ball falls in a grey area. "Technology can definitely be helpful in situations where you can separate black and white,” Harshal said.

"These balls are always going to be grey"

“But these balls are always going to be grey, especially wide-ball lines. Because you can't really judge how much the batter has moved, whether the ball was within his reach, the angle of the delivery...," he added. The IPL Purple Cap holder in the 2021 season further explained the difference in wide deliveries for left and right-handed batsmen.

"There's going to be a huge difference in where the ball finishes between a right-hander bowling the same [ball] a couple of inches outside the wide line and a left-hander bowling from over the stumps a couple of inches outside the wide line. When the [right-hand] batter tries to reach, it's always going to be wider when he plays the left-hander, [and] it's always going to be closer when he plays the right-hander,” he further said.

Harshal Patel's fears came true during the WPL 2023 final

Meanwhile, the pacer also admitted that he understands these factors are less likely to be taken under consideration because of the time consumed to do so. “In my humble opinion, this doesn't solve the problem. You have to call it the human factor in the game and move on,” Harshal said. He also mentioned that teams can lose reviews on marginal calls, as opposed to a situation when they can get someone out.

During the high-voltage Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2023 final on March 26, Shafali Verma was given out caught off a full toss from Issy Wong, which fell in the grey area. Shafali opted for DRS as the on-field umpire sent it upstairs to the TV umpire. The DRS was of no help for the DC opener as she was ruled out and DC ended up losing a review.