Virat Kohli To Endorse THIS Top Nestle Brand With RCB Teammates In IPL 2020

The Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have managed to rope in yet another high-profile sponsor ahead of IPL 2020. The RCB squad for IPL 2020 has a perfect mix of Indian as well as overseas stars up their ranks, which makes the franchise an attractive option for brands. The franchise brings a considerable value for its partners along with significant exposure as the team has enjoyed a strong brand loyalty with its wide fanbase over the years.

Nestle MILO has come on board as a partner with the RCB team for the IPL 2020 to capitalise on the team's popularity in the country. The brand has launched a new "Roar for Cricket" campaign for their association.

Nestlé India's head of dairy products Vineet Singh, seeking on the brand's association with RCB, shared how it will benefit MILO's initiative of motivating young children to take up sports as he feels there are certain life lessons that one can learn only through sports. The brand wants its consumers to be a part of the excitement that the IPL 2020 will bring along, as per Singh. RCB chairman Sanjeev Churiwala also feels the ethos of both the brands are similar as they look to promote sports participation amongst youngsters and the association will further enhance their proposition.

Nestle MILO plans to create several social media as well as offline campaigns based on this partnership. The brand has introduced as special limited-edition tetra-pack of its drink with RCB players featuring on it. A special TV commercial is also in the pipe-line which will be telecasted during the IPL 2020. The brand is actively involved in sports as it has also collaborated with the likes of R Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, MR Poovamma and Shivpal Singh in the past.

RCB sponsors for the IPL 2020

Muthoot Fincorp is the title sponsor for the RCB side. Other RCB sponsors include Nestle MILO, Myntra, DP World, Max Life Insurance, Mobile Premier League, Jio, Exide, Nuvoco and Lifebuoy. The RCB franchise displayed their iconic red and black jersey for IPL 2020 on their Twitter account earlier this year.

RCB squad for IPL 2020

Virat Kohli (c), Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini, AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pawan Deshpande, Joshua Philippe, Isuru Udana, Dale Steyn, Adam Zampa.

Source: Virat Kohli Instagram