Yuzvendra Chahal Asks Dhanashree Verma For Shampoo Options After Trolling Her Hair: Watch

Indian spin bowler Yuzvendra Chahal left fans in splits after trolling his fiancee on Instagram. Known for his humourous, outgoing nature, made famous through his 'Chahal TV' bits, Yuzvendra Chahal jokingly trolled fiancee Dhanashree Verma on a recent Instagram video that the latter posted. In the video, Dhanashree Verma can be seen showing off her lustrous, long black locks.

Who is Chahal's fiancee Dhanashree Verma?

The video, which is captioned, "Zulf gehneri shaam hai Kya. Toh batao kaunsa shampoo", has been watched over a million times and has garnered almost 2700 comments at the time of publishing. Among the many comments by fans and other celebrities, one that stands out is by Yuzvendra Chahal himself. Joking about her caption, Chahal has commented: "Where’s the options? 😝 ❤️😘". The comment alone has almost 2700 likes and 210 replies under it.

Verma, who is a choreographer and YouTuber, has been posting small, entertaining clips of herself and her company, The Dhanashree Verma Company throughout the lockdown. Her Instagram bio also says that she is a doctor. Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma announced their engagement on August 8 this year. They both posted the same pictures with the caption "We said “Yes” along with our families."

Chahal and RCB at the IPL 2020

Yuzvendra Chahal is currently in Dubai, practising with his team the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Virat Kohli-led RCB are set to play their first IPL 2020 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 21 at 7:30 pm IST. The match will take place without any audience at the Dubai International Stadium. After years of disappointing outings and a last-place finish at the IPL 2019, RCB will be hoping to turn things around this season.

While RCB have never tasted victory, Chahal, who was a part of Mumbai Indians from 2011-2013, knows what it feels like to be a part of an IPL-winning team. He was a part of the Mumbai Indians squad in 2013 when they won the IPL. The very next year, Chahal was picked up by RCB for his base price of ₹10,00,000. On the back of his great performances, both in the IPL and internationally, Chahal has risen in the ranks and was retained by RCB for ₹6,00,00,000 this year.

Image credits: Yuzvendra Chahal Instagram