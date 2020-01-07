REN Vs SCO Dream11 BBL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Melbourne Renegades will face Perth Scorchers in the 2019-20 Big Bash League. The match will be played at Simonds Stadium in Geelong on Tuesday at 1:40 pm. Fans can also play the REN vs SCO game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the REN vs SCO Dream11 predictions and squad details.

REN vs SCO Dream11 Preview

The defending champions, Melbourne Renegades, are yet to win a game in BBL 2019-20 season. With time running out, Aaron Finch and his team will have step up against Perth Scorchers to win the game and stay in the hunt to defend their crown. In the previous match between both the sides, Mitchell Marsh produced a Man of the Match performance against Melbourne Renegades to take his team to victory. Both the teams will be eager to win the match and also ensure they stay in hunt to reach the playoffs of the tournament.

When you flipped the bat as a four year old, you were probably flipping it in the backyard, on the beach or in the street. This young Renegade has done it in the middle of GMHBA Stadium. She's made it in life already #GETONRED



Ahh the result? We lost the toss + will bat first

REN vs SCO Squads

Melbourne Renegades: Aaron Finch (C), Sam Harper, Shaun Marsh, Daniel Christian, Beau Webster, Marcus Harris, Samit Patel, Richard Gleeson, Kane Richardson, Cameron Boyce, Andrew Fekete, Will Sutherland and Tom Andrews.

Perth Scorchers: Mitchell Marsh (C), Liam Livingstone, Josh Inglis, Sam Whiteman, Tim David, Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Fawad Ahmed, Matt Kelly, Cameron Bancroft and Joel Paris.

REN vs SCO Dream11 team

Captain: Aaron Finch, Vice-Captain: Mitchell Marsh

REN vs SCO Dream11 prediction

Perth Scorchers will be favourites to win the game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your game.