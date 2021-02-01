Washington Sundar Impresses Fans With Hotel Room Workout Ahead Of Chennai Test: WATCH

Team India cricketer Washington Sundar has been the talk of the town ever since his heroics in the Gabba Test during the recently concluded India vs Australia Test series. The youngster, who was drafted into the side in place of injured R Ashwin for the final Test, scored a fine half-century in the first innings and was also amongst the wickets of the fourth Test, which kept India in the match. Following his impressive performance, Sundar also found a place in the Test side for England series.

Also Read: Moeen Ali Urges Fans To Take COVID-19 Vaccine, Opens Up On Battle With Deadly Disease

India vs England: Washington Sundar shares workout video

Ahead of the high profile series, Team India cricketer Washington Sundar on Monday posted a video of his workout session in his hotel room. In the video, Sundar can be seen doing pushups and situps with help of dumbells. Here's the cricketer's video -

Every damn day, just do it! 💪 pic.twitter.com/CEQ1za287C — Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) February 1, 2021

Sundar, who played a pivotal role in India winning the Test series Down Under, recently missed the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The cricketer, who was left out of the squad, saw his side capture the title by beating Baroda in the final. Tamil Nadu defeated Baroda by 7 wickets in the final on Sunday as Dinesh Karthik’s men remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, This was the second time that the southern state based won the title, having won the trophy back in the 2006-07 campaign.

Also Read: IND Vs ENG: Disney Set To Get Less Than ₹200 Crore As Channel 4 Could Win England Rights

India squad for England Tests 2021

The Indian team will see the return of their regular skipper Virat Kohli to the side after he took paternity leave during India’s tour of Australia ahead of the second Test at the MCG. Pacers Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur managed to find a place in the squad following their impressive performance in the series-deciding India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 at The Gabba. Axar Patel was also recalled in the Test side Here is a look at the Indian Test squad for the much-awaited India vs England 2021 series -

TEAM - Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya (VC), KL Rahul, Hardik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur — BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2021

Also read: Axar Patel Imitiates Undertaker In Throwback Photo Shoot, Leaves Fans In Splits: WATCH

The first match of the 4-match Test series starting on Friday, February 5 in Chennai. The first two Tests of India vs England Test series will be played in Chennai from February 5 to 17, before both the teams move to Ahmedabad for playing the remaining matches of Test series. Apart from the four Tests, India and England are also set to play each other in three ODIs and five T20Is in the near future.

Also read: Virat Kohli On Cusp Of Achieving HUGE All-time Record In Chennai Test

Image: Washington Sundar / Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.