Ricky Ponting Gets Comically Trolled By Adam Gilchrist After Recalling Knock Of 242 Vs Ind

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all time. While he scored heaps of runs against all opponents in all conditions, the right-handed batsman seemed to have reserved his best against the Indian bowlers. Throughout his playing career, Ricky Ponting scored 2,555 of his overall 13,378 Test runs against India. He was in sublime form against a Sourav Ganguly-led Indian unit during the 2003-04 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series ‘Down Under’ where he stockpiled 706 runs across four matches.

Ricky Ponting reminisces his 2003 Adelaide epic against Sourav Ganguly and co.

Quite recently, Ricky Ponting took to his social media accounts to share a nostalgic post about his blazing 242-run marathon against India from 2003. During the second Test of India’s 2003 tour of Australia, he registered his then highest score at the Adelaide Oval. His 352-ball statement of dominance comprised of 31 fluent boundaries.

On Wednesday, August 5, Ricky Ponting revealed on social media that a year later after his innings against India, he was gifted the ‘iconic’ scoreboard of his knock by the Adelaide Oval officials. In the caption of his post, he wrote that he feels “fortunate” to have a piece of this scoreboard taking a “pride of place” in his home.

These are the actual numbers from the Adelaide Oval scoreboard gifted to me the year after I made my then top score of 242. Very fortunate to have a piece of the iconic scoreboard taking pride of place at home. pic.twitter.com/2XO4ECFwGD — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) August 5, 2020

Apparently, Ricky Ponting’s then-teammate and former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist took note of the same. The legendary wicketkeeper-batsman took to Instagram and left a comment below his ex-captain’s nostalgic post. In a hilarious attempt to troll Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist wrote: “Was that when you punched out one of these?”. Considering Ponting’s history, the decorated wicketkeeper was likely taking a dig at his ex-captain’s temperament.

Ponting was renowned to lose his cool at some of his dismissals, with his most 'infamous' one being at Trent Bridge in the 2005 Ashes Test when he nearly went to the dressing room for punching the then England coach Duncan Fletcher after he was run out on 48 by substitute Gary Pratt. Being visibly irritated by England's 'gamesmanship', Ponting was furious enough to hurl abuses at Fletcher while walking back to the pavilion.

Ricky Ponting hammers 242 against India in December 2003, watch video

While highly celebrated among cricketing purists, Ricky Ponting’s 242 against India came in a losing cause due to some batting brilliance from Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman. Much like Ponting, former Indian captain Rahul Dravid also scored an imperial double ton in the match. Dravid’s 233-run knock coupled with Ajit Agarkar’s second innings spell enabled the Sourav Ganguly-led side to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Ricky Ponting eclipsed his Adelaide performance with a 257 in the next match itself and led Australia’s charge of a remarkable comeback. The 2003-04 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series eventually ended in a 1-1 draw.

IPL 2020: Ricky Ponting in Delhi Capitals

Ricky Ponting is now slated to reprise his coaching role for Delhi Capitals in the much-awaited Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. The cricketer was appointed as the head coach of the side prior to IPL 2018 edition. In IPL 2020 season, he will be coaching a Delhi Capitals team which is comprised of fellow Australians Marcus Stoinis and Alex Carey and star Indian cricketers like Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant among others.

Image credits: Ricky Ponting's image from Cricket Australia YouTube