Ricky Ponting Reveals Secret Behind Being Nicknamed 'Punter' By Australian Teammates

Former Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting retired as one of the greatest batsmen and captains of all time. In a career spanning 17 years, Ponting won three World Cups (two as captain), two Champions Trophy titles, won over 100 Tests as a player, had multiple Ashes triumphs and played countless bilateral series. During his playing days, the maverick Tasmanian was considered as the second-best batsman behind India’s Sachin Tendulkar.

Also Read | AB De Villiers Reveals Sachin Tendulkar And Ricky Ponting Are NOT His Childhood Heroes

Australia's highest run-getter reveals origin of his nickname

Quite recently, Ricky Ponting took to Twitter to have a little question-and-answer session with his followers. The current Delhi Capitals coach answered a series of queries in which the former batsman revealed some long unanswered questions as well. One of the users on Twitter asked Ponting about how he got his nickname ‘Punter’.

We were getting paid $40 a month when we were living at the cricket academy in 1990. I used to go to the TAB to have a bet on the dogs and @ShaneWarne gave me the nickname https://t.co/uY61XKaEAx — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) January 27, 2020

Also Read | IPL 2020: Ricky Ponting Backs Delhi Capitals Mentee Rishabh Pant To Make India Return

Responding to the user’s query, Ricky Ponting recalled the time when he was living at the cricket academy in 1990 where he was getting paid $40 a month. He said that he used to bet on dog races to make ends meet and hence, Shane Warne started calling him 'Punter'. Incidentally, both Shane Warne and Ricky Ponting went on to pivotal roles in Australia’s dominance in world cricket during the late 1990s and early 2010s.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Makes Bold Prediction About Fast Bowlers Ahead Of IPL Auction 2020

IPL 2020: Ricky Ponting to resume coaching duties

Ricky Ponting is set to reprise his coaching duties for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). He will be joined alongside fellow countrymen Alex Carey and Marcus Stoinis.

Also Read | IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Come Up With Quirky Whatsapp-style Social Round-up Of The Week