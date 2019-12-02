Glenn McGrath Reveals Ricky Ponting's Biggest Weakness And It's Hilarious; Watch Video

As Australia dominated Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval, a funny video emerged where former pace legend Glenn McGrath tied legendary Aussie batsman Ricky Ponting's tie. The video, which was posted to Twitter, currently has 5600 views. On the second last day of play, Pakistan are on 91/3 after being asked to follow on by Tim Paine and his men.

Ponting not interested in the art of tie tying

In a funny video that was posted by commentator Alison Mitchell, Glenn McGrath is seen tying a tie for Ricky Ponting. McGrath ties an unusually small tie and teases Ponting for being shorter than the legendary Aussie pacer. McGrath then proceeds to taunt Ponting on how he has not been able to tie his tie for 20 years and McGrath has had to do the job for him throughout. Ponting then adds that there are no intentions from his side towards learning the not-so-difficult task of tying a tie.

Australia look to dominate Pakistan and sweep the series

Pakistan had been absolutely dominated at the Gabba in Brisbane and were hoping to change things in the final Test at the Adelaide Oval. But after Tim Paine won the toss and chose to bat, it has been Australia's game for the taking. David Warner opened the innings and remained unbeaten throughout for a fantastic 335. Marnus Labuschagne supported him well with his 162 and Australia declared at 589-3.

As Pakistan came out to bat, their top-order got cleaned up by the pace trio of Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and vice-captain Pat Cummins. Only Babar Azam and Yasir Shah's valiant efforts gave Pakistan some hope. After Tim Paine and his men asked Pakistan to follow on, they are currently on the fourth day of play and batting at 91/3. They trail by 196.

