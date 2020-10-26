Rishabh Pant Excessively Trolled After Sanju Samson's Match-winning Knock Against Mumbai

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
Rajasthan defeated table-toppers Mumbai by eight wickets on Sunday, October 25 in a miraculous run-chase at Abu Dhabi. Ben Stokes starred with the bat for Rajasthan as he scored an unbeaten 107 off just 60 balls. He was ably supported by Sanju Samson at the other hand, who himself struck form with an unbeaten 54 run-knock.
I told myself that Samson means 💪🏾 and that is what I have to do: @IamSanjuSamson #Dream11IPL #RRvMI pic.twitter.com/byIfeBivrW— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 25, 2020
Also Read | Anrich Nortje's Bullet Yorker That Sent Rahul Tripathi Packing And Fans Buzzing: Watch
Sanju Samson’s match-winning 54* against defending champions Mumbai was his third fifty-plus score of the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season. After Rajasthan’s win over Mumbai, fans took to Twitter to express their admiration for the wicketkeeper-batsman. Interestingly, social media users also took this opportunity to mock Delhi cricketer Rishabh Pant for his lack of form with the bat this season.
Here is a look at some of the reactions where fans are pitting Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant with each other and expressing their views about a “more deserving” candidate for the Indian cricket team.
Rishabh Pant to Sanju Samson right now #CSKvsRR #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/H1omp5RXHQ— Indian Premier Lakhan (IPL) (@DhinaaDhinnDhaa) October 19, 2020
Pant is having a worst of season even worse than samson . His strike rate has gone done very much and also his average— ♦️ 𝕂𝕚𝕟𝕘 ⓞⓕ 𝕕𝕚𝕒𝕞𝕠𝕟𝕕𝕤 ♦️ (@forsakenfellow) October 24, 2020
Sanju Samson is now the Player with Most Number of Maximums in #IPL2020. 23 SIXES !!— Akshay ☭ (@AkshayRDJ) October 25, 2020
Those who criticise him just with inconsistency should also consider his Potential & Proper Cricketing Shots
Sanju Samson >>>> Rishabh Pant as an Indian International#MIvsRR #RRvsMI
Also Read | Rishabh Pant Amuses Fans After Mimicking Ricky Ponting From Behind In Interview: Watch
Quality of shots 👌 #Samson > Pant in limited over games.. Too easy.. It's not even a debate..— AjithSadha (@AjithSadha) October 25, 2020
Samson always better than pant— Star⭐ Lord (@PeteQuill) October 25, 2020
Fifties this year IPL#RRvsMI #MIvsRR— Star⭐ Lord (@PeteQuill) October 25, 2020
Samson-3
Pant-0
Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Amazed After Fan Compares His 1992 WC Catch To Sanju Samson's Grab: Watch
The Sanju Samson Dream11 IPL stats for the ongoing season composes of some impressive numbers. In 12 games for Rajasthan this year, Samson has gathered 326 runs at an average of 29.63. The right-handed batsman has registered three half-centuries in the process and his highest score of 85 came against Punjab in a herculean run-chase. He is also currently the leading six-hitter of the season as he has struck 23 sixes and is one ahead of Nicholas Pooran’s 22 hits over the fence.
Apart from the Sanju Samson Dream11 IPL stats for this year, his overall run tally comprises of 2,535 runs across 105 matches at 27.85.
Delhi’s dashing wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has scored just 217 runs in eight matches at an average of 31 this year. He has scored his runs at a strike-rate of 117.29, which is way below his overall Dream11 IPL career strike-rate of 155.99. Pant is yet to register a fifty and his highest score remains 38 against Kolkata on October 3.
Also Read | Virender Sehwag Leaves Fans In Splits By Comparing Sanju Samson With Sanjay Dutt: Watch
https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020
Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Full Squad
Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Schedule
Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Team Preview and SWOT Analysis
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Sachin Tendulkar lauds Jofra Archer for dominating personal rivalry over David Warner
2 mins ago
Dream11 IPL 2020 updated points table: Punjab aim to topple Kolkata for fourth place
45 mins ago
Virender Sehwag mocks Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers for low strike rates against Chennai
56 mins ago
Sunil Narine memes rule Twitter ahead of Punjab game post all-rounder's Delhi showing
58 mins ago
Kapil Dev released from hospital after two days, can resume daily activities soon
1 hour ago
Jofra Archer's top one-handed catch described by Sachin Tendulkar with THIS funny analogy
2 hours ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points