Rishabh Pant Excessively Trolled After Sanju Samson's Match-winning Knock Against Mumbai

Rajasthan defeated table-toppers Mumbai by eight wickets on Sunday, October 25 in a miraculous run-chase at Abu Dhabi. Ben Stokes starred with the bat for Rajasthan as he scored an unbeaten 107 off just 60 balls. He was ably supported by Sanju Samson at the other hand, who himself struck form with an unbeaten 54 run-knock.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Sanju Samson talks after successful run-chase

I told myself that Samson means 💪🏾 and that is what I have to do: @IamSanjuSamson #Dream11IPL #RRvMI pic.twitter.com/byIfeBivrW — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 25, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Fans praise Sanju Samson at the expense of Rishabh Pant

Sanju Samson’s match-winning 54* against defending champions Mumbai was his third fifty-plus score of the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season. After Rajasthan’s win over Mumbai, fans took to Twitter to express their admiration for the wicketkeeper-batsman. Interestingly, social media users also took this opportunity to mock Delhi cricketer Rishabh Pant for his lack of form with the bat this season.

Here is a look at some of the reactions where fans are pitting Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant with each other and expressing their views about a “more deserving” candidate for the Indian cricket team.

Pant is having a worst of season even worse than samson . His strike rate has gone done very much and also his average — ♦️ 𝕂𝕚𝕟𝕘 ⓞⓕ 𝕕𝕚𝕒𝕞𝕠𝕟𝕕𝕤 ♦️ (@forsakenfellow) October 24, 2020

Sanju Samson is now the Player with Most Number of Maximums in #IPL2020. 23 SIXES !!



Those who criticise him just with inconsistency should also consider his Potential & Proper Cricketing Shots



Sanju Samson >>>> Rishabh Pant as an Indian International#MIvsRR #RRvsMI — Akshay ☭ (@AkshayRDJ) October 25, 2020

Quality of shots 👌 #Samson > Pant in limited over games.. Too easy.. It's not even a debate.. — AjithSadha (@AjithSadha) October 25, 2020

Samson always better than pant — Star⭐ Lord (@PeteQuill) October 25, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Sanju Samson Dream11 IPL stats

The Sanju Samson Dream11 IPL stats for the ongoing season composes of some impressive numbers. In 12 games for Rajasthan this year, Samson has gathered 326 runs at an average of 29.63. The right-handed batsman has registered three half-centuries in the process and his highest score of 85 came against Punjab in a herculean run-chase. He is also currently the leading six-hitter of the season as he has struck 23 sixes and is one ahead of Nicholas Pooran’s 22 hits over the fence.

Apart from the Sanju Samson Dream11 IPL stats for this year, his overall run tally comprises of 2,535 runs across 105 matches at 27.85.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rishabh Pant Dream11 IPL stats

Delhi’s dashing wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has scored just 217 runs in eight matches at an average of 31 this year. He has scored his runs at a strike-rate of 117.29, which is way below his overall Dream11 IPL career strike-rate of 155.99. Pant is yet to register a fifty and his highest score remains 38 against Kolkata on October 3.

